Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh will finally have a new love interest in the show, and fans are hailing this new twist. has entered the show as a new doctor who will assist Sai, and their chemistry on day one was bang on. In the next episode, you will see Harshad Arora, aka Satya, making an appearance in the show, where she talks to Sai about his qualifications as a doctor and wants her to search him on the internet so that she will be sure about who he is. Sai is right now going through a lot of personal turmoil, and this new actor is definitely a breather in the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ashwini to apologise to Sai, Virat wants to spend time with kids – BIG TWISTS in upcoming episodes

I'm a Sairat fan, but I will flip like Ashwini if this character is a good man for Sai ?. Sai deserves to be truly happy. Truly loved. And truly appreciated for the wonderful person she is. Virat needs to see how a man bravely loves a woman like Sai ❤️.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/2R2EBTkv0l — Cynthia (@CynthiaLuv49ers) March 14, 2023

Ab Ayeshu can wear heels?

Kmse km unn flat jutiyon se jaan chutegi? Guys #Ayeshians challenge yourself haan that by end of this month this couple should enter in every possible list n ratings?

Iss poster se 1unwanted face toh hatana hi hatana hai?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/UycGc9bLSr — SONA (@SONA_12_) March 14, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Yaaaaaassss!! I am so excited.. I was so so damn tired of NB treating Ayesha so badly!!!! Hope to see Ayesha and Harshad be like normal colleagues!!! Hope Ayesha and Harshad do so well.. narrative of the story itself changes ?? — Angel (@Angel37930943) March 14, 2023

In the next episode, you see Pakhi, who is extremely insecure about Sai staying in the Chavan house, write guest room on the door of the room to avoid any confusion and mention the same in front of Virat and Kaku. While Bhavani, aka Kaku, tells her that nothing will happen on anybody’s watch, things will happen according to the faith, and this morning she read the horoscope of Sai and there is something new going to happen in her life, and cut to you seeing Harshad knocking on the door and entering Sai’s life. Sai fans are immensely happy with his entry and now want to see more of them. They have even started their own hashtag, #Saiya, for their joint names. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Tejasswi Prakash shuts down break-up rumours with Karan Kundrra, Massive fire engulfs Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin set and more