Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to take a leap in the show! Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora have quit the show after Aishwarya Sharma. It is being said that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to take a big generational leap because of which the three of the stars have left the show. And as the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fandom bids gear up to say farewell, new entrant Harshad Arora has taken the first step. He shared a farewell post for his fans. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora to shoot their last on THIS date

Harshad Arora aka Dr Satya from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin drops a farewell post

Harshad Arora entered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin about two months ago. He started essaying the role of Dr Satya Adhikari who is a colleague of Sai Joshi in the hospital. Later, Satya marries Sai in order to save her from Virat's obsessive behaviour. And now, Harshad's journey as Satya has come to an end. He shared a pictures reel video on his Instagram handle. Harshad did not write a note or letter but just used hashtags of Satya, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Farewell and Asta La Vista. He also put a waving hand emoticon as though waving goodbye to his fans and Satya. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Amba gets hospitalized and reveals the truth of Satya's biological dad

Watch the farewell video post of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Harshad Arora here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshad Arora (@harshadaroraoficial)

Fans don't want to say bye to Harshad Arora aka Satya from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Harshad Arora might have been a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for a short time. But his role as Satya has surely won everyone over. Fans fell in love with Satya in the first instant. They were hoping for Satya to bring a refreshing change in Sai's life. However, it's time to move on. But the fans are not ready to accept his departure. Check out the comments on Harshad's post here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: As Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh show gears up for leap; here's what insiders say [Exclusive]

Ayesha Singh aka Sai puts all the speculations to rest as she quits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

It was speculated that the cast members were not ready to age on-screen post-leap. There were rumours about the cast asking for a hike in their fees which was declined. However, Ayesha Singh put the rumours to rest stating that all the rumours are not true at all and that the story is moving forward, that is all. She confirmed the exit with her statement to an online entertainment news portal and thereby broke fans’ hearts.

What next in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after Sai, Virat and Satya's story?

It is said that the makers are on a hunt for fresh and known faces. The shoot and premiere might be earlier than expected. The makers will choose actors as per the characters this time and hope to continue the success stride in the future.