Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are bracing themselves to bid good-bye to the existing cast of the show. In a span of more than two and a half years, fans have adored the dynamics of Virat, Pakhi and Sai played by Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh respectively. The story which was about a cop who sacrifices his first love to marry the daughter of his assassinated senior held the audiences interest all over India. Fans loved how Virat and Sai fell for one another, the ensemble cast of the Chavan family and the schemes of Patralekhaa to disrupt the couple's life. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai-Virat join hands to reunite Vijendra and Amba; Sairat love story to end as they die while on mission

It was an adaptation of the Bengali show Kusum Dola and the story is now exhausted. The team will shoot the last episode on June 9, 2023. It seems Virat and Sai will die in a mission. Post that, we will see the lives of Savi and Vinayak. The casting is on. A new promo was unveiled today as well. Take a look at the same... Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fahmaan Khan roped in as male lead after the leap?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

In the middle of all this, fans have noticed that Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh have unfollowed one another. Stories of how there is friction between Ayesha and the real life couple made headlines every now and then. Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin apparently saw it on Twitter. Take a look at what netizens are saying... Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Satya finally meets his father because of Sai; but will Amba forgive him?

Ayesha and Aishwarya unfollowed each other, next waiting for Bubu uncle and Ayesha to unfollow? Ghum onscreen is getting over but actors be like hold the beer we will provide you offscreen drama??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ♡♡ (@kindofambivertt) May 30, 2023

Am sure Ass unfollowed Ayesha in 2021 itself. — KITZY (@CantStopTruth2) May 30, 2023

I think aish unfollowed ayesha & blocked her ayesha has not unfollowed her its called something like soft block — Anju Singh (@AnjuSin71254899) May 30, 2023

But come to think of it

Why did Aish and Ayesha unfollowed eo immediately after Ayesha supported #ShivThakare in #KKK13?? ??#AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/eP2RHtr6W8 — ??˙·٠•●♥ ???? ♥●•٠·˙?? (@Deborah80256366) May 30, 2023

Guys hype math do ashab hype k lia Kia hae .aishwayra unfollow kar k block Kia hae ayesha ko#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Binta (@bintaaaaaaaaaa) May 30, 2023

Ayesha and Aish Unfollowed ecah other lmao ?? , We Know What kind of Vibes were at set and how Much Ayesha Suffered Due to the Clowns ? — кяιѕнηα ✨| CSK ? (@Analyst_Krishna) May 30, 2023

Ayesha and Ash both unfollowed eachother on insta??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Astha Sinha?? (@AsthaSinha_07) May 30, 2023

It seems Ayesha Singh is supporting Shiv Thakare on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Fans wonder if this is the reason why Aishwarya Sharma has apparently done a soft block on Ayesha Singh. Well, this is one show that has been dissected not just for onscreen shenanigans but off screen drama too!