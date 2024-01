GHKPM: The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is winning the hearts of the audience with its talented cast, including Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh. The previous cast of Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh also received much love from the audience, but there is a big difference between the two casts. The previous stars, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh, who played Pakhi and Sai, respectively, disliked each other so much that they didn't even like to be in each other's presence. However, the new female leads, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh, are completely different. They love spending time with each other and are often spotted goofing around on the set. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Spoiler: Ishaan's secret marriage with Savi to get exposed in front of his family?

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan aka Shakti Arora wins over IshVi fans for his loyalty towards Savi [Check Reactions]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh are the new BFF's

Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the roles of Savi and Reeva, respectively, in the show. According to the current storyline, Ishaan, who was supposed to get married to Reeva, has secretly married Savi. The secret of Ishaan and Savi's marriage will be revealed in the upcoming episode, which will make Reeva hate Savi. However, off-screen, Bhavika and Sumit adore each other. They are often spotted in each other's makeup room or making reels with each other. Sumit was also present at Bhavika Sharma's birthday party last year. Check out their cute antics below. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan, Savi marriage to stay out of trouble? Here's why fans feel makers will avoid bigamy angle

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavika sharma (@bhavikasharma53)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh's rivalry

Unlike Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh shared a troubled equation. The two actresses started off on a good note. However, after Aishwarya's marriage to lead actor Neil Bhatt, the equation between the trio was affected severely. It was also rumored that because of Aishwarya, Neil stopped talking to Ayesha. What exactly went wrong between Ayesha and Aishwarya is still not known. Even today, both Ayesha and Aishwarya refrain from talking about each other on public platforms.

The makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are definitely lucky this time that their female leads, unlike the previous ones, get along really well with each other. Hence, there is no amount of bad energy on the set. No matter how much actors say that their rivalry doesn't affect the shoot, a certain kind of awkwardness does come, which can spoil the entire positive vibe of the shoot.