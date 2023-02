Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin features Ayesha Singh as Sai Joshi, Neil Bhatt as Virat Chavan and Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi. The TV show is quite popular and has been trending every day based on the ongoing story. It has a huge fanbase offline and online. The online audience of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin minces no words when criticising any track or character. And it goes with each one of them, be it Ayesha Singh's Sai, Neil Bhatt's Virat or Aishwarya Sharma's Pakhi. The latter two get the most hate for their characters. And while Sai isn't getting hate exactly, fans feel her character is being ruined. Check out why below... Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens blame Virat for destroying SaiRat; sympathize with Pakhi [View Tweets]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Big twist: Sai and Virat share some adorable moments

SaiRat fans are happy that they are getting to see their couple back just like in the old days. However, not everyone is happy with the sudden change of dynamics between Sai and Virat. Some sections of the audience find it difficult to gulp down the scene of SaiRat, that is, Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt as Sai and Virat. And even in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai and Virat sharing some light moments together again. Virat will offer to drop Sai to the hospital. Virat being sleepy, Sai will take over the wheels. Virat will adore Sai again. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens call Virat 'chuha' and 'spineless' after he supports Pakhi over Sai

Fans feel Sai Joshi's character is being ruined

Well, for fans, Ayesha Singh essayed Sai Joshi has always been fierce and the one who has always stood for right and herself. However, in the last couple of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans feel Sai has shown a stark change. For starters, fans feel Sai has become soft towards Virat (Neil Bhatt). She seems to have forgotten her deal about making Vinayak feel secure. Sai also held Virat responsible for Vinayak's instilled fear. But seeing this softer side of Sai, fans are unconvinced. Like always they are trending GHKPM in the Entertainment News section. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Anupamaa, Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; check most loved female characters on TV

Highlights It was a Meh episode?

1 min Sai’s in Angst mode, the next she is all smiles ? Don’t ruin Sai’s char @sidd_vankar

Sairat scenes feel Forced

Someone pls send Ashwini-Lunaticlekha pair to an Asylum

NON ACTOR ain’t worth watching ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/XDTnQnyL1r — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) February 28, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh S dear listen &learn from akshara. As she correctly said without respect there can be no love &V has disrespected,deprioritized, demeaned & done gross injustice with you many times always to choose bitchlekha above you. Dont forgive V easily — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) February 27, 2023

Vankar is ruining Sai. It would hv been better if they showed Sai go back to no nonsense, stern mode once Savi was dropped off. Implying she is only cordial due to Savi. Sai is doing friendly banter to Vrat makes no sense- whn Vinu is still hating her#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ??? (@gn04) February 28, 2023

@sidd_vankar U can show #sairat nok-jhok Jat as co-parents bt y r u showin their romance/soft scenes?It doesn’t fit the narrative nemore after overdoing V-P marriage+romance cringe for 6+ months.U ruined Sairat urslf n now givin soft scenes can’t fix it #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — sharamr (@sharamr3003) February 28, 2023

Show become a yell fest #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Keshie Patel ?| Team Virat Chavan❤️ (@Keshie22) February 28, 2023

Sai’s evolution from calling V Virat Sir to Virat then from referring to him as aap to Tum and today “shut up yaar” this is only posibl coz Sai in her head n heart has closed all possibilities of her n V bein nethng more than parents 2 kids. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin @sidd_vankar — sharamr (@sharamr3003) February 28, 2023

Virat’s angst for Savi is endearing but on d other hand this protectiveness for Sai comes across as misplaced considerin hw he has largely treated her post-leap. V tryin 2 justify his concern 4 S by calin her as “meri beti ki aai” isn’t helpin either #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — sharamr (@sharamr3003) February 28, 2023

Sai has given up on Vinu or wht? Seems like nobody is bothered about that kid’s mental health. He is locked in room, not eating w family, not going to school still Instead of ths mindless banter thy shud show Sai reminding Vrat abt Vinu missing school#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ??? (@gn04) February 28, 2023

On one hand Sai holds Vrat responsible for Vinu hating her. Bt she is also bantering with him n being friendly, even in Savi absence Its looking so out of place. Vankar just flip Vrat n Sai for Holi n its looking cheap. Especially whn Vinu is suffering#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ??? (@gn04) February 28, 2023

Sai ne humesha apni situation ka mzak bna ya h .. like surrogacy ke tym baby snatching ke tym SH kaand ke tym ... tbhi to Virat ko nhi lagtaa Sai ko dukh takleef hoti h #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/msLObPJxMo — Beena Negi (@BeenaNe98150824) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Sharma and Bharti Patil aka Pakhi and Ashwini's conversations have irked fans a lot. But we leave it to you to watch tonight.