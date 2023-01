Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show is leaving Ayesha Singh's fans highly disappointed and now. In the latest episode, the viewers witnessed how Virat Chavan was supporting Pakhi after Sai calls her out for taking away her son Vinayak from her. Sai angrily goes to slap Pakhi for her wrong deeds, Virat stops her and tells her that it's only because Pakhi Vinu is alive and if Pakhi wouldn't ask him to marry him and adopt Vinu, today in would be with them. Virat harshly tells Sai that she is NOT Vinu’s mother which leaves her deeply shattered. The viewers are strongly slamming Virat and Pakhi and are saying that GHKPM is dead now. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's THIS remark about Sumbul Touqeer leaves fans curious, Virat-Pakhi of GHKKPM termed 'criminals' and more

And with this, GHUM IS DEAD? Am sure they give This Garbage of a man such pathetic dialogues on purpose but as aud we can’t take this TOXICITY! Such Inhumane things to say! Just yesterday he was in love with her ? mental asylum’s waiting for V&P #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/hUW6rDVB24 — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) January 31, 2023

So like during surrogacy, all hopes of it not happening were shattered, its impossible that any justice wuld be given to Sai

After showing some hope, they come back to their agenda. Why don’t unite them forever, let Sai be happy with kids?#AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/b4S4K072bo — Vibs_0987 (@vibs_0987) January 31, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh phenomenal performance by Ayesha once again,Amongst bunch of clowns (except @GmKishori )Ayesha shines daily with her stellar performance. Today once again she made me cry.She portrayed the broken mother &the betrayed wife with excellence?? pic.twitter.com/uCO74PrBsI — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) January 31, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh after this if anyone says V loves S or wants VS reunion I will only say god help these folks.What he did today is repeat of when he snatched baby vinu &he knows how that affected S.He knows he broke her with his words. VC go to hell ass*ole pic.twitter.com/vjV8ImNcYG — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) January 31, 2023

When pregnant sai was slapped thrice that man remained as status saying it was a women's emotions she's in pain but for sai how dare you touch my wife porky ? SHAME ON STARPLUS @StarPlus #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/oxv1uDE0EB — sneha ?? (@SneharoyYadav1) January 31, 2023

Virat has become the most hated characters on Indian television now, and with this the fans of the show want makers to end Sairat forever.