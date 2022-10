The TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sees Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in leading roles. While on-screen, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh are a couple, off-screen, Aishwarya Sharma plays his real-life lady love. The two stars fell in love with each other on the sets of the show and now they are happily married. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's wedding was a big event and their pictures had gone viral on social media. So, is their love life happening or what? Read on to know. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens feel Virat is being whitewashed as he sides with Sai; question logic and biology [View Tweets]

Aishwarya Sharma who is pretty active on social media recently created a reel with Vihan Verma who essays the role of Mohit Chavan in the show. The reel had them two answering 'Question for sibling'. From who is a better cook to who cries the most, they answered it all. One of the questions was 'Whose love life is happening'. Without any second thought, Vihan pointed out at Aishwarya Sharma. Even she pointed it out to herself and blushed a little. When it came to cooking, both of them pointed out to Aishwarya Sharma. When asked who is more dramatic, both of them pointed out a Vihan. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt aka Virat's first audition video goes VIRAL

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are enjoying their married life to the fullest and their social media posts are proof of it. Even though the stars get brutally trolled online for their characters in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, their married life is not affected much. Well, that's a sign of a strong couple. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Ayesha Singh aka Sai gets tricked by Savi and Vinayak to visit Chavan Niwas; gets badly humiliated by Virat

Currently, the story line of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is that Neil aka Virat is married to Aishwarya aka Pakhi. However, his ex-wife Ayesha aka Sai has registered a re-entry into their lives. How will the dynamics change is something that needs to be known.