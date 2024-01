Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is doing great numbers on the TRP charts. We have seen how Ishaan Bhosle (Shakti Arora) is now married to Savi (Bhavika Sharma) due to a promise given to Harinee (Yesha Harsora). The couple are in a fake marriage which Savi says she will dissolve once her sister gets better. But it looks like Ishaan has some serious feelings for Savi. The references to Lord Vitthal and Rukmini on the show have made people believe that this marriage is going to last. In the coming week, we will see that the fake marriage of Ishaan and Savi will be exposed before the Bhosle family. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan, Savi marriage to stay out of trouble? Here's why fans feel makers will avoid bigamy angle

Fans notice how loyal Ishaan is to Savi on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

We will see that the marriage of Ishaan gets exposed in the coming days. The priest says that Ishaan's horoscope shows that he is already married. It seems he got wedded in the same mahurat when the ritual of Lord Vitthal and Rukmini's marriage was happening. Reeva (Sumit Singh) notices that Ishaan was not at home for that function. Savi wants to continue the fake marriage drama to bring Harinee out of her coma state. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora reacts to similarities between his show and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; says 'I've put on blinders'

Watch the promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Netizens react on the loyalty of Ishaan

In a scene, fans of IshVi have noticed how Ishaan could not tie the dori of Reeva when she asked him to. There was a clear discomfort on the face of the character. They found it quite cute.

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin dil le lo Dr. Ishan Bhosale?u proved marriage is a sacred bond of a husband & wife, love is important but what's more important is loyalty. Falling in love is not in our hands but being loyal to our partner definitely is? @shaktiarora the actor u r?? — Medz (@Silly_Lilly0608) January 23, 2024

Ishaan savi se shaadi karne ke baad reeva ki dori bhi nhi band pa raha hai??❤️ #ShaktiArora #IshVi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/B61JNBRQ20 — sunita kumari (@sunitak42692547) January 23, 2024

Dil lelo yaar Ishaan?

Aaj tumhare 7 khoon bhi maaf

Last ka 1 mahina bhi maaf

Isha & Savi ke saath rude behavior bhi maaf#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/i34rD7Xgjq — Navika (@Navika68030849) January 23, 2024

We have to see if the second season does not turn up like the first one. The bigamy angle had left fans furious. Fans will remember how badly Virat Chavan aka Neil Bhatt got trolled.