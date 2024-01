Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are waiting to see how the fake marriage of Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) will unfold in coming days. She is set in her head that this is a fake marriage just for the sake of Harinee's (Yesha Harsora) health. However, Ishaan seems to be more serious about the whole thing. In the coming days, we will see that Savi comes to college with sindoor and mangalsutra. Fans are keen to see her new bridal look. On the other hand, the family of Ishaan will be preparing for his marriage with Reeva (Sumit Singh). Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora reacts to Ishaan's marriage with Savi without informing Reva; says 'Was not certain if...'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans hoping for Ishaan, Savi marriage to last

Fans want that the fake marriage of Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) to continue for some time. The first season of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was called out for the bigamy angle. We had Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) who was desperate to marry Virat (Neil Bhatt) even though he was hitched to Sai (Ayesha Singh). They are hoping that the makers will let go of that angle. And they have a firm belief due to this reason. Given that parallels of Ishaan and Savi have been drawn with Lord Vitthal and Devi Rukmini, they feel producers will not invite ire of general public.

I don't think Ishaan - Reeva shaadi will happen after so many apshaguns! No bigamy#IshVi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein https://t.co/GbLgljdqMa — Namra (@NamraHasan) January 21, 2024

This ph of #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin are not stupid to do bigamy they know it will flop ? ?. Plus IshVi Jodi will be destroyed there and then.

Why signify ishaan savi marriage as Vitthal Rukmini then show bigamy... — Tasha Govender - Harshad Arora Fan (@IAmAyeshaFan) January 21, 2024

#IshVi marriage significance of Vitthal Rukmini clearly the writers have conveyed that Ishaan won't marry Any other woman being Reeva.

Just as Vitthal Rukmini were destined so are Ishaan & Savi.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Tasha Govender - Harshad Arora Fan (@IAmAyeshaFan) January 21, 2024

Fans are wondering if Ishaan and Reeva will indeed end up marrying in the next few days. Or there will be a huge drama that will expose Savi as the new bahu of the Bhosle family. Bhavika Sharma's look has undergone a change after the marriage episode.