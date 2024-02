Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is television's most watched show. The show has been getting good reviews since the start and the TRPs have been excellent. The show is giving a tough competition to the top show, Anupamaa. The show now stars Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh as the leads. As per the latest story, Ishaan gets married to Savi as Harini asks him to promise her that he will take care of Savi. Ishaan fulfills the promise so that Harini is saved. Ishaan holds himself responsible for Savi's family's death and hence is doing everything for Savi. Ishaan was supposed to get married to Reeva but he chooses his responsibility towards Savi. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Here's why Shakti Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar rejected Virat Chavan's role played by Neil Bhatt

Ishaan and Savi's closeness hurts Reeva

Reeva gets hurt and is not happy with Ishaan's betrayal. The Bhosale family is also not happy and wants Savi out of Ishaan's life. Reeva feels jealous seeing Ishaan being overprotective towards Savi. Ishaan and Savi do not love each other but are friends. They are together until Harini comes back safe. Also Read - TRP Report week 5: Bigg Boss 17 grand finale episode receives love; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fight for the top spot

Ishaan has been a supportive and caring husband for Savi and the latest episode is a proof. Savi is shifting to the Bhosale house from the hostel and hence takes an autorickshaw to shift her luggage to the Bhosale house. Ishaan sees her and jumps in the auto she is going.

Fans love Ishaan and Savi's autorickshaw romance

During their auto ride, we see some cute moments between them and it is a treat for all Ishaan and Savi aka #IshVi fans. People have loved the duo and their autorickshaw romance. Netizens feel they are cute together.

One of the user wrote, "Rickshaw-mance #Ishvi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin"

Another user wrote, "So domestic & cute them Poor Reva #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin"

When couple are married for long time…they do this kind off convo…aap sunte hi kaha ho…itna bada lecture dene ki jarurat nahi thi ? #IshVi are very comfortable with each other ? there awkwardness is completely gone. pic.twitter.com/noHp7sjrxW — Ravati (@Ravati0205) February 9, 2024

Ishaan is determined to help Savi who is equally determined not to take his help at least not on college premises. Wonder if got to eat a vada pav since she never offered to get him one.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/TNcgNckMNW — Mukti (@mphopefloats77) February 9, 2024

Sheesh mahal na mujhko suhave , tere sang sookhi bhave .

Meaning of the song in real life ft #IshVi Rate today episode out of 10 .#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin • #IshVi pic.twitter.com/ibFkcJy5hO — Dheeraj (@Dheeraj398497) February 9, 2024

Ye vala scene sabse achha tha, pata nahi ye kala saya kab hatega? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/cKYz89kG2O — manisha (@Manisha8814) February 9, 2024

Director pati was jealous of rickshaw vala??

Why savi didn't offer him Vada pav ??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin#IshVi pic.twitter.com/MJ8o9b7Wjl — Samaira...7 (@Jennife83556731) February 9, 2024

Savi , you can't rickroll a professor atlast they're best at the debates ?? ( Ishaan badly wants his wife's attention fr ?✨ ) ( #BhavikaSharma #ShaktiArora#IshVi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin ) pic.twitter.com/DGp5yd3gYE — кяιѕнηα ✨ (@Analyst_Krishna) February 9, 2024

Biwi wali harkat from Mrs Savi Ishaan Bhosle Itihaas gawah hai biwi ka purse, bag sab hamesha hubby to hi uthana padta hai ?#IshVi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/dn6trKt5ho — _Sonal_ (@sonal_100nal_9) February 9, 2024

Well, Ishaan and Savi are totally making us fall in love with their chemistry.