Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The show starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora has been successfully captivating audience hearts. The love triangle between Ishaan, Savi, and Reeva has kept viewers hooked to their television screens. However, the upcoming episodes have majorly disappointed IshVi fandom to such an extent that they are demanding a new male lead opposite Savi. Check out what the upcoming episode has in store for you. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma fans call out creatives for new 'Vansh' promo; demand love track ASAP

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Ishaan continues behaving badly with Savi. Savi arrives at Ishaan's office and tells him that she needs to talk about Akka Saheb and Rao Saheb. However, Ishaan refuses to listen to her and tells her to leave. However, at the same time, when Reeva arrives, he insists Reeva to come inside and asks Savi to leave so that he can have a conversation with Reeva. Savi feels bad about Ishaan's behaviour and leaves. Also Read - Ruhi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aadhya from Anupamaa: TV characters that turned negative and helped TRPs grow

In the upcoming episodes, Ganesh idol would be placed in Bhosle house. However, as soon as Reeva is placing the Ganesh idol, Savi arrives. Akka Saheb, as per the ritual, washes Savi's feet as she is a new bride.

Ishaan's growing closeness with Reeva amidst rude behaviour with Savi angers fans

What has caught IshVi fandoms attention is a scene in the upcoming episode where Savi and Ishaan have a cute nok-jhok, which didn't impress them at all, as it seems the scenes for Ishaan and Savi are not written well and the entire focus is just on Ishaan and Reeva. Check out the reactions below.

Today #Ishvi nhok jhok also I didn't enjoy ? Maybe unconsciously i am becoming reehan fan? bcoz only they getting good scenes Whr is my Ishaan?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Ramya (@uniqueness111) March 8, 2024

Is Show Mai consistency ki Kami hai?

Half episode Mai kuch aur scenario bnaate hai & half episode Mai kuch aur?

Honestly bilkul bhi related nhi hua is scene se?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #Ishvi pic.twitter.com/ucezJzwFNM — JuyalGirl (@JuyalGirl) March 8, 2024

Normal talks after a while. Only if he didn't allow R wandering around him everytime and find mental support in her! Saying for n'th time don't waste your actual 'LEAD'. It gonna cost you badly otherwise #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin @cockcrow_shaika #Ishvi pic.twitter.com/TsUCc29h9M — ?????? ?? ???? ????? ? (@tanuonthisside) March 8, 2024

I think we should demand a new guy/friend(male) for savi ☺️ coz I don't want to see her jealous for no reason ?‍?

I mean IAS Banna hai tujhe bhulna nhi ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #BhavikaSharma https://t.co/sMxSz1fXfd — Savi (@ishviforever) March 5, 2024

They are making Ishan behave worse towards Savi to make him regret more when’ll realizes his behavior towards her. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin#Ishvi — ?????? ?? ???? ????? ? (@tanuonthisside) March 4, 2024

Why everyone expecting a 20 year old student to behave so maturely while a 30 year old professor is behaving childish both character writer is same put questions on writer why he is writing such messed up script #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/dOvXNAIEz6 — Thorfinn (@__Thorfinn_0) March 6, 2024

Glad savi baby is not affecting with #chindi's bestie bakwas..she gives 0 f to that ema behaviour ??

Now I also moved on from ishvi .Wil like to watch savi's lonely journey nd waiting for the day leaving that gatiya house #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Its_jiji (@jijivictoriya) March 8, 2024

His character is beyond redemption for me, the way he is treating her ?

Let's make Reehan end game and free my bbg#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiinpic.twitter.com/xb7u9lp5km — ?????? (@ankaheenbatein) March 8, 2024

It would be interesting to see if the makers will consider fans' complaints and change the track towards Ishaan and Savi's love story or will keep focusing on Ishaan and Reeva's growing closeness.