Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. It stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma as Sai Joshi, Virat Chavan and Patralekha, that is, 'Pakhi'. Until now, we saw Sai and Virat being married but they had a tumultuous wedding since their differences of opinions. Recently, they got separated after an accident which made Virat and the Chavan presume that Sai and their son, Vinayak are dead. Sai now has a daughter, Savi and Usha Maushi and they all live in Kankauli whereas the Virat is married to Pakhi has adopted a son, Vinayak and lives with Chavans. Also, Jagtap is back again!

Sai's life in Kankauli and Jagtap's return

So, in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the leap, Sai (Ayesha Singh) is living all by herself. She teaches the village woman and also helps villagers as a doctor. Sai lives with Savi (her and Virat's daughter) and Usha Maushi. She has been having tough times in the village due to some goons and the MLA Gulabrao. However, as a Messiah as turned up Jagtap (Siddharth Bodke). Yes, Jagtap is back. However, he has changed. He is helping Sai whenever she faces tough times. Plus Savi has developed a great bond with Jagtap, too. Jagtap did a lot of wrong with Sai since the beginning, however, he seems to have reformed now.

Jagtap to marry Sai?

Well, on a lighter note, this wouldn't be the first time Jagtap would want to marry Sai. We have seen it since the start of the show. Talking about the latest buzz, there have been reports stating that in order to save Sai from the constant harassment of villagers and Gulabrao about her husband's name. Well, all of this is just conjecture at the moment. The makers seem to be planning a face-off between Sai and Virat (Neil Bhatt) right now. However, in the articles about Jagtap marrying Sai, the possibility hasn't left the fans' minds. But it seems the viewers are not in the favour of Jagtap marrying Sai. The deeds he did are still fresh in their mind and hence they are against it. However, Siddharth Bodke has won a lot of hearts with his portrayal of Jagtap and his acting chops. His scenes with Savi are also adored by the fans. But when it comes to Sai marrying Jagtap, here's what the netizens think:

Pakhi and Jagtap are almost same legacy. Anybody saying either of them better for Sai or Virat,is red flag✋

Virat deserves to be moved on at this moment and he is considering Pakhi as better version,but Pakhi isn't,a big No. — neiladakar (@neiladakaar) September 2, 2022

People Who is shipping Sai with Jagtap & Virat with pakhi are biggest clowns in the universe.?? Agree or argue with a wall✋?? — ♡♡? (@U15_1004R) September 2, 2022

My god this happened and V stans are still harping on about Jagtap Sai relations!! Imagine Jags even held Sai's hand they would've character assassinated her so bad but since it's their vaada boy letting another woman hug him they're okay cuz 'Sai was stubborn and left him' ? — Kash (@kash369) September 2, 2022

Savi calling Jagtap as Mama

Let Vinayak calls Pakhi as Buaa #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Unknown_In_World (@unknown_inworld) August 31, 2022

This scene was good ?

Sai knows he’s trying to help her since she saved his life but she wants none of it

So how did Jagtap find where Sai is and he didn’t assume she is dead !! #AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/tZComUMXJs — Naina✨ (@NainaAlex24) August 31, 2022

I agree. Sai is an independent and strong woman, no doubt. But even strong ppl have their breakdowns & need a shoulder to cry https://t.co/M9bulWZmBA is high time the makers bring a new ML opp Sai. Neither V nor Jagtap are good enough. — SRIKUMAR (@Priya_S_Menon) August 31, 2022

Unfortunately Jagtap ain’t the person for me. Jagtap can remain the cool fun uncle & protector of Savi but Sai deserves a real man who will treat her like the princess she is. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ? / FK tera birthday aaya (@supitsmuskaan) August 31, 2022

Im Sorry runmi... I don't agree that sai should move on with jagtap... I'm ok with sai moving on with anyone else.. But not with jagtap.. Yes whatever he reforms he was her molestor.. So o dont agree to that as much as I don't agree to virat and pakhi — SHRESHTA SATHISH (@drshresh) August 31, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Jagtap should not try to cross the boundaries set by Sai to Savi. He should not overstep in Sai’s parenting and make things difficult. Sai took away Savi’s gun,that’s it.He should stop there. — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) August 31, 2022

the change of expressions in a moment was well done!

Just telling, if no one else, bring Jagtap's twin as ML!

The actor is pretty good in acting & uplifts other's scenes too!

& without a doubt, BRING NEW ML FOR SAI JOSHI#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — •├S-y-l-v-i┤• ?️?? (@Maybe_Introvert) August 31, 2022

I will never ship Jagtap with Sai Never! He is the catalyst for the mess Sai's life is. If he hadn't killed her father she would never have married that useless fool. If he hadn't killed Samrat she would not have lost her first baby! #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Tobela (@Tobela36113418) August 31, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

You know what an good actor is?

Sid making us fell sorry for Jagtap even after assaulting Sai,killing KJ n Samrat

And Neil Bhatt still makes Virat look like a clown. No matter how hard I try to sympathize with V I can't even though V n J both wronged S — sairat my ass (@ayeshupie) August 31, 2022

Well... Not every man is worthless and shameless like virat... Some even acknowledge the good some1 does for them.. Even jagtap did.. But virat and his family.. Always been ehsaan faramosh.. Yes I don't want sai and jagtap together... But virat has lost his charm too — SHRESHTA SATHISH (@drshresh) August 31, 2022

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai will have a face-off with Virat soon. As per the new precap, Vinayak calls Sai and asks for her address. He puts the phone on speaker, and Virat who is driving the car gets shocked after listening to Sai's name.