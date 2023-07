Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the current track of the show that has Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and others playing the leading roles is all about Saavi. Virat and Sai Chavan's daughter Saavi is all set to get married. On the other hand, Ishaan is all set to propose Reeva. However, Reeva's mother is not okay with it! She wants Reeva to live her childhood dream and move to London. She wants her to study in London and have the career that she deserves. However, Reeva decides to give up on her dream and rather get engaged to Ishaan. But Reeva's mother Swati has her plan in place. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi and Reeva choose career over love, will Reeva lose Ishaan forever?

In today's episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Swati emotionally blackmailing Reeva. She locks herself in the room and tries to destroy some belongings. As fire fumes arrive from Swati's room, Reeva gets all worried for her mother. Swati then asks Reeva whether she would agree to go to London or not, otherwise, she won't take her medicine. Reeva is all confused. On the other hand, Ishaan makes all the arrangements for the engagement. He goes out of his way to decorate the home and propose Reeva in a dreamy way. Will Ishaan suffer heartbreak? Will Reeva agree to her mother's demands? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Destiny brings Ishaan and Savi closer, will Ishaan forget Reeva?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twists Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi's wedding is cancelled; Will her in-laws reveal what they think about Savi?

Trending Now

In the Chavan house, Saavi is getting ready for marriage. Bhavani has made all the arrangements and Saavi is missing her parents as she has to give up on her dreams. As the wedding puja begins, Saavi's teacher Isha Bhosale arrives and reveals the truth of her to-be husband. He is an alcoholic and even has cases of eve teasing rgistered against him. The teacher informs that he is not the right fit for her and rather she should breakoff this wedding. Will Bhavani Chavan listen to Saavi's plea or whether she will get her married to an alcoholic?

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we shall see Ashiwni Chavan helping Saavi achieve her dreams. Saavi will confront Ishaan and ask her for an admission in his college. It won't be a cake walk. We shall see what will happen in Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's show next.

Check out Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin video below:

Watch this space for more entertainment news.