Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the leading shows right now due to the twists and turns. In the latest episode, we saw how Kaku makes an evil plan to make Sai jealous of Virat and Pakhi’s closeness and to only show how happy they are she hosted a grand celebration for their anniversary. Sai becomes part of the celebration as her daughter Savi turns stubborn to stay at the party. After a long time, Sai bears all the brunt and steps inside Chavan’s house. She gets a flashback of her good old days with Virat when she enters. However, she moves on and shows her brave side and joins the wedding anniversary celebration. Sai even eats the cake, leaving many surprised in the Chavan family.

#PHENOMENAL AYESHA #AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein

Sai means strong the love and respect for you is increasing each passing day cheap peoples play cheap tricks but didn't give a damn she is strong more than we see and think @ayeshasingh_19 di u made to love Sai madly — Ramanandam Ramananda (@RamanandamR) October 13, 2022

Fans once again hail Ayesha Singh for her performance and call her the soul of the show. And slam the makers for showing her as another woman. While the hatred for Virat continues. In the next episode you will see Virat and Pakhi slamming Sai for telling Vinayak the truth that he is not their son and she refuses his allegations and asks Virat to first join her find Vinu. Pakhi turns insecure seeing them together. Will Ayesha nd Virat come closer because of Vinayak?