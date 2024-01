Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the top shows ever since it began. Recently, the show had overtaken Anupamaa on the TRP charts. The show has been one of the most talked about things right now. The second generation of the show has begun with Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma as the leads. The twists and turns in the show have left everyone surprised. The first generation cast included Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma. The first season story was also loved and the jodi of Neil and Ayesha is still the favourite of many. Virat and Sai were the most loved jodi and it was a treat to watch them on-screen. Kishore Shahane has been a part of both the generations. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more TV serials audience can watch after the reality show ends

Kishore Shahane bids adieu to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

However, recently, we saw Savi's family dying during a blast at their house. With that, Kishore Shahane who played Bhavani Chavan's story also ended. She has finally bid adieu to the show. Now, speaking to IWMBuzz, Kishore Shahane spoke about why Neil and Ayesha's jodi was a beautiful combination and also shared how Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma has taken forward this legacy.

Kishore Shahane praises Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh

She said that she has seen two generations thriving in the show. She added that Sai and Virat were amazing Jodi. The actress further revealed why Neil and Ayesha were a good combination. She said, "Ayesha Singh was comparatively new when she came into the show. Neil Bhatt was experienced. It was a beautiful combination to work with. I used to gel well with both of them and the entire family." This is a big story in TV news.

Kishore Shahane is proud of Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma

She then spoke about Shakti and Bhavika. She shared that working with them has also been a wonderful takeaway for her and Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma came in with fresh energy. She praised them for keep the flag of the show flying high and said she is proud of them.