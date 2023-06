There has been a lot written about the cold war between Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma on the sets of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, while Pakhi aka Aishwarya has made an exit from the show, and soon all three main leads Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt), aka Dr Satya, and Sai aka Ayesha will be bidding adieu to the show as there will be a 20-year leap, while Bhavani aka will be in the show or not, but in her latest interaction she spilled the beans about the real equation between Ayesha and Aishwarya that hints that these two ladies don’t get along well personally but are thorough professionals. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ulka Gupta to play a role opposite Fahmaan Khan post leap? Actress reveals

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Kishori Shahane was asked about both the ladies, Ayesha and Aishwarya, unfollowing each other, to which she replied, "I believe that if you don't get along, you let it be there; you don't need to ruin it. If I am not getting along with somebody, why should I go and fight with that person? It is not necessary to get along just because you are working on a show together. Definitely, Aishwarya and Ayesha have not been together for a while, say 2-3 months. But it's okay; it's their personal relationship. But the way they put their 100% into the show together is wonderful. They are professional actors, and that's what we look up to. You have to realise what you are here for. Working is a priority, and later comes everything else.".

Well, Ayesha's fan clubs often lash out at Aishwarya for ruining the show and the chemistry between Sai and Virat in the show. Further praising both the actors, Kishori Shahane said, " Like I said, all of them are very professional actors. They are mature and have come here through their hard work. They know that in this industry, it is not necessary to be buddies with everyone." Aishwarya made an exit from the show, and right now she is a part of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and there is a strong buzz that she is the second contestant who has been evicted from the show.