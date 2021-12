Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Latest Twist: Sai UPSET as Virat stays away from home the whole night

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) sees sindoor on the shirt of Virat (Neil Bhatt) as he returns from the mission. He recollects it is Shruti's but does not reveal anything. Virat says that he wants to rest and sleep. Sai makes funny jokes wanting to know what is wrong with Virat. She says he will give him a hotel like massage and that upsets him. Sai tells Virat that she will help him no matter what. He remembers the incident with Sada and starts crying. He falls asleep on her lap. Also Read - Year End 2021 Best TV show: Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more – Daily soaps that ruled the roost this year

On the other hand, the hotel staff will demand an ID from Shruti. She won't be having any papers. Stressed, she will make repeated calls to Virat. He had gone for a bath. Sai sees the calls and informs him. When he hears that news, he rushes out of the room. Sai wonders if the mission has not ended or what. He hears about the ID situation and tells the manager to let Shruti stay there, as he will get the ID next day. He does not relent. Virat says he is coming right away. Sai wonders why is Virat meeting Shruti so late at night. He tells her that she should not question him. Sai asks there are no secrets between friends. He says his mission is not over. Pakhi also asks Virat where is he going? He tells her to mind her own business. Samrat watches this whole drama.