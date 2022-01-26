Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently witnessing major drama. Sai played by Ayesha Singh has decided to divorce Virat played by Neil Bhatt. This is because Sai is under the impression that he is having an extramarital affair with Shruti and has a kid too. Virat is observing complete silence and is not revealing the truth to Sai for reasons best known to him. In the latest track we see Sai handing over the divorce paper to Virat. But as this drama unfolds, Ayesha Singh has shared some pictures on social media flaunting a baby bump. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rashmika Mandanna criticised for not feeding poor kids, Ravi Teja's Khiladi to release in Hindi and more

Ayesha Singh shared a few pictures on Instagram in which we see her dressed in an orange anarkali and is flaunting a baby bump. Fans are totally stumped with these pictures wondering how is this possible. Some of them are guessing that it is a dream sequence where Ayesha gets pregnant while many are theatrising that maybe the show is going to witness a leap. A comment read, "Sai pregnant? Kya leap honewala hai kya?" Another comment read, "Kese how is possible." Many have even predicted that the baby will be a girl and coined a name Savi. Check out Ayesha Singh's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Meanwhile, on the show Bhavani had yelled at Ashwini for Sai and Virat's divorce. Bhavani had stated that her plan was to get Sai and Virat close by pressurising them on giving a heir to the Chavan family. Well, guess Bhavani is going to have some fun in the coming episodes.