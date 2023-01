TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the top five on the TRP charts. Starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has kept its audience hooked to the TV screens. The interesting twist and turns have got everyone's attention. The current track is about Virat concentrating on strengthening his marriage with Patralekha. However, he is still tied to Sai as he knows the truth about their son Vinayak. Sai is in the dark and Virat is doing his kept to keep her away from the truth. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi's scenes with her late dad leaves fans misty-eyed [Read Tweets]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twists

In the upcoming episodes, we will see another major twist. As reported by TellyChakkar, Sai will want to carry out Vinayak's Punyatithi. Till now, she believes that their son is no more and hence, she would want to do his Punyatithi. Since Virat knows that Sai is alive, she will ask him to be a part of it. However, aka Virat will blatantly refuse, leaving her heartbroken. He knows that their son is alive and thus would not want to be a part of it.

Virat is keeping Sai away from the truth so that Pakhi does not get hurt. Post the accident, doctors have stated that Pakhi cannot become a mother. She only has Vinu now and if Sai get to know about him, she will take him away from Pakhi. Virat does not want that to happen. Sai is trying hard to find out the truth but Virat is using all his power to not let that happen.

What will happen when Sai gets to know about Vinayak? Sure their will be chaos in Chavan parivaar.