Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the most popular shows. Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh play the lead characters. The triangle between them keeps audiences hooked. Virat is now married to Pakhi but Sai is back in his life. Sai is not alone, she is with their daughter Savi. Virat is undergoing major turmoil in his life. But the major twists are yet to come. Virat will soon have to choose between Sai and Pakhi and he will be in a fix.

Going by the promos, we know that they all have gone for a picnic. Soon their bus will meet with an accident and it will hang on a cliff. Now, Pakhi and Sai will hang at the two ends of the bus and Virat will have to save them. It is as dramatic as it can get as Virat can only save one. Reportedly, Virat will choose Sai over Pakhi. Now, as reported by India Forums, Pakhi will go missing after the accident. Virat will feel miserable about her condition, however, he will also get to know one major truth. The report states that Sai and Virat will come to know that Vinayak is their kid. WHAT! Yes, you read that right. How that happens is something we are yet to find out.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode, fans could see sparks flying again between Sai and Virat. SaiRat fans are happy to see this progression.

