Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the top five TV shows. There is a lot of drama unfolding in the TV soap. Virat played by Neil Bhatt has realised that he wants to be with Sai played by Ayesha Singh. She is his ex-wife but he has realised that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi his second wife. He is demanding a divorce from her. Sai is in no mood to get back to Virat. She has made up her mind and rather tells Virat that she is going to marry someone else. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Upcoming twist: Sai has decided to get married again. Will Virat be able to move on after hearing this news?

All about upcoming twists in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see aka Virat getting reprimanded by DSP. He announced his love for Sai at a public event and DSP is not happy with the humiliation that he has brought to his department with his act. Then he has a conversation with Sai where she reveals that she is going to marry someone else. Virat feels that she is fooling him but Sai has plans. Later, Sai has a conversation with Dr Satya played by . Dr Satya takes Virat's side saying that it requires a lot of guts to propose to someone publicly. But Sai says that she is not happy with it at all and she must marry someone to stop Virat's nonsense. Sai states that she needs a partner who does not expect anything in return. Dr Satya jokes that they should get married to each other. His Aai also wants him to marry someone but he feels that it would be unfair to the girl as he cannot love her and keep up with the expectations. Also Read - TRP List Week 15: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Naagin 6 and top shows take a hit due to IPL across channels [View List]

In the next episode, we shall see Virat confronting Sai about marriage. He asks her to not leave him but Sai rather slams him for behaving oddly in front of Savi. Then he sees Dr Satya calling Sai. All doubts come rushing in and Virat questions Sai about her relationship with Dr Satya. Sai gives it back to him saying that he does not deserve her or the answer. Also Read - Anupamaa, Katha Ankahee, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Meet the directors behind your loved Top TV shows

Check out Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin videos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SaiRat❤ (@ayeshaxdolls)

Will Sai and Satya get into 'jhoothi' shaadi just to keep Virat away? Will they eventually fall in love with each other? Lets wait and watch.