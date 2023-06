Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the show that is being spoken about in the news. There is too much speculation on who will be cast on the show. The names doing the rounds are Akash Jagga, Bhavika Sharma and Shraddha Shinde. Now, a handle has said that the makers have become more ambitious. And it is kind of hard to believe. Gossips TV has said that Asim Riaz, Karan Singh Grover and Shaheer Sheikh have been approached for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. This does indeed sound unbelievable. While Asim Riaz is still young, KSG does not fit into the role of a 30-year-old male if the makers need a character like that. Asim Riaz is just not interested in TV. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai realizes her feelings for Virat; Satya to make way to unite SaiRat

Shaheer Sheikh's show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is going off air. He is the most plausible candidate for the same. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a top show, and he could consider it. The rest just look like wild names. SaiRat fans want a final reunion before the generation leap is introduced. This is how netizens reacted on the same... Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma of Maddam Sir fame to play the female lead post leap? Here's what we know

I hope it's Asim! — sreeja (@sreejasdv7) June 8, 2023

Shaheer show going off air — aarohiccs (@aarohiccs) June 8, 2023

Asim Riaz actor hai kya? and for KSG they need to have a big amount of money. — ? (@Malang00000) June 8, 2023

Karan Singh Grover toh bhagoda hai acha acha hit show's ko bich me hi chhor ke bhag jata hai please ksg ko mat Lana bhul ke v@rajeshramsingh @bajpieepia — ahaan sharma (@Rockerz00689161) June 9, 2023

We can see that even netizens are amused. Karan Singh Grover has said that he will focus more on other mediums than TV. Parth Samthaan has signed a Telugu film. Asim Riaz is also more into music and other projects. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai expresses her feelings to Virat; will Satya sacrifice his love for SaiRat?

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma were the original cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Aishwarya is now on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She is doing a very good job on the show. It seems Ayesha Singh is in talks with makers to do Bigg Boss OTT 2. Neil Bhatt might take up a show given what he is offered. The show has enjoyed a terrific run throughout the two and a half years. While Twitter has slammed the bigamy angle, the general audience lapped up the drama.