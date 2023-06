Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be going through a leap, and fans are not very happy with the leap as there will be no original star cast in the show. Sai, aka Ayesha Singh, Virat (Neil Bhatt), and Harshad Arora, aka Dr Satya, will soon bid adieu to the show, and the new star cast will be entering the show. The promo with the new star cast has been out, and the fans are weeping as they will be missing the old charm of the show. And now the makers have planned for a super special episode before the leap, and reportedly they will show the romance between Sai and Virat, which is going to leave a mark on the fans for a longer time. Also Read - After Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store to take generation leap; all cast to exit the show?

As per reports on TV portals, "The team has planned something for the #SaiRat fans, and this surprise is going to make the fans happy and elated. It will be a visual treat for them to watch their favourite Jodi on screen one last time. It will be something that the fans will remember and cherish for life. It would be a token of thanks from the makers to the loyal and ardent fans of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. We hope they keep on showering us with immense love as we embark on a new journey with their daughter's story".

Sai & Virat can never leave each other like this..Virat is asking her to do something that she just can't do.. just like he wouldn't have left Sai..Sai won't be leaving him either. They are each other's ride or die baby..they can't be without each other #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/OaB9hQJ72R — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) June 25, 2023

Said and Virat are the most loved onscreen couple in the TV industry, and fans are extremely saddened with their love story ending in this way. Hence, at the last minute, they made the plans, and now definitely fans have all hopes on how the leap is going to take place.