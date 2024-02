Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting all the attention. The interesting storyline of the show has touched the hearts of the audience. When the second generation story of the show began, people loved the bond between Savi and Isha Bhosale. Isha is Ishaan's mother but he has been kept away from his own mother. But Isha is fond of Savi and slowly Savi makes Ishaan realise his love for his mother. Ishaan's father Shantanu has also been away from Isha due to his family. But we got to see the cute bond between Isha, Shantanu and Ishaan. Also Read - TRP Report Week 8: Anu-Anuj's separation helps Anupamaa grab top spot; Armaan-Abhira's closeness gets good numbers for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Manasi Salvi's track in the show ends abruptly

However, we have seen that Isha and Shantanu have been missing from the show since January. People have been waiting to see Isha and Shantanu back. They wanted to see how they react on Ishaan and Savi's marriage. Now, a report in ETimes states that the track of Isha has ended abruptly.

Recently, we saw Indraneel Bhattacharya aka Shantanu revealing that his track has ended and he has quit the show. Manasi Salvi who plays Isha Bhosale did not share anything but now, it is being reported that her track has also ended abruptly.

A source close to Etimes said that Manasi was last seen in January and her track was put on hold as she was going to London for some work. But now, her track has ended as the makers have planned to have Vaishal Thakkar's role as Ishaan's mother in the show.

It was earlier shown that Ishaan hated his mother because she decided to go ahead with her career and not be with her son. However, the makers have decided to end this track. Manasi did not react to the news yet.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also stars Sumit Singh, Vijhay Badlaani, Vaishalee Thakkar and others. The first generation of the show had Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh as the leads.