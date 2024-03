Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The television show starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora has successfully captivated the audience's heart with its interesting storyline. While the show is performing extremely well in terms of TRP, Manasi Salvi, who essays the character of Isha, has quit the show, or let's say the makers have decided to end her track abruptly. Shakti Arora, who plays Isha's son in the show, posted a heartwarming message for his on-screen mother, Manasi Salvi, which showed that both Shakti and Manasi share a cherished bond. Amidst this, an old interview of Manasi is going viral where she highly praised her co-star Shakti and the bond she shares with him. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Ishaan slams Savi for forcing Reeva to leave the Bhosle house; it's The End of Ishvi?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora shares a heartwarming post for on-screen mother Manasi Salvi as she bids adieu to the show

Manasi Salvi reveals the best quality about Shakti Arora aka Ishaan

In a throwback interview with Telly Chakkar, while answering about her working experience with Shakti Arora, Manasi Salvi spoke highly of her co-star and said that while Shakti's character requires him to be a bit serious on screen, off screen, the actor is completely hilarious. She said that the best quality about Shakti is that he can crack any joke with a straight face. She also added that Shakti has a very warm heart and speaks very straightforwardly. Manasi said that she shares a very different bond with him. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Manasi Salvi aka Isha's track ends abruptly in the Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer

Trending Now

Since news of Manasi quitting the show has gone viral, ardent fans feel that the makers have certainly made a wrong decision in ending her character Isha abruptly as the character definitely had a lot of potential. Shakti also posted the below picture where he captioned how he is going to miss Manasi. Check out the image below.

Here's a video of TV shows banned in Pakistan below:

Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, in the upcoming episode, Ishaan slams Savi for forcing Reeva to leave Bhosle house, and Savi goes missing from the house. Everyone is curious about her whereabouts, especially Ishaan.