Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Mitaali Nag aka Devyani quits the Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling hearts with their interesting storyline. The show has been loved and the performances by the actors have been appreciated. Now, Mitaali Nag, who plays Neil Bhatt's sister, Devyani Deshpande, has quit the show. As per reports in ETimes, Mitaali Nag wasn't happy with her character and after deliberating over it for long, she has now informed the production house of her decision to exit the show. However, Mitaali hasn't commented on this. A source close to ETimes informed them that Mitaali had been unhappy with her track in the show. Her dates were not being utilised. She shot for hardly a week in the months of June and July. The last time she had reported on the set for the shoot was on July 12.

It was also informed that she had been discussing her track with the creative team, but there was no concrete response from them. She felt that her character had lost prominence. With her track in limbo and dates not being utilised, she informed the production house of her decision to quit. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Mitaali Nag has spoken about Neil Bhatt with whom she had worked earlier in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. She said, "Neil and I have been friends from before. He was supposed to play my hero in another show, but that couldn't materialise. And now he is playing my brother. He is very dear to me and my husband. We are lifetime friends. Our bond on the show gives out a beautiful message for brother-sister love. The way he is concerned about his sister and her well-being. Every brother would do so."

Well, it will be interesting to see who will replace Mitaali Nag as Devyani or will her character come to an end.