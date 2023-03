Virat Chavan is head over heels in love with Sai, and this time he has crossed all his limits to express his love for her. The emotional scene between Virat and Sai is damn good, and it makes you wish to have them forced together. After a long time, netizens are praising Virat as an actor. has definitely done an outstanding job in the recent episodes, and his emotions are just perfect. SaiRat fans are swooning over their chemistry.

While the entire Chavan is extremely shocked by Virat's extreme behavior, Pakhi is almost in shock, and only Kaku is seen supporting him and talking to his mother about how happy he is and how we shouldn't neglect his happiness with Sai. While in the coming episodes we see how Virat confesses his love to Sai and realises that his life without her is nothing, he wants her to stay with him forever.

Sometimes we hurt the ones we love unintentionally..the situations are such that it happens & both Sai & Virat have done that. Virat realizes that he has done things to hurt her but all he wants is to see her smile & her life be filled with happiness #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/EPAzpIsxDG — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) March 10, 2023

Virat ran to her as soon as he heard her in pain..even though he's in state of inebriation he still can't see her in pain & does whatever he can to ease her pain. And no matter what Sai says..even she knows that her heart still beats for Virat #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/mcNBSYq6eq — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) March 10, 2023

