Actor Neil Bhatt who plays the role of Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been winning hearts with his charming performance in the TV show. Neil has been dominating social media and netizens are rooting for him and Sai. The makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are bringing various twists and turns into their show. Netizens often troll Neil due to the high-voltage drama in the show.

Recently, a video of Neil's first audition is going viral on social media. In the video, Neil is looking quite different and his fans are going gaga over it. In the audition video, Neil is seen talking to his on-screen wife and giving several expressions in front of the camera. Neil's on-point expressions are winning hearts. Fans even called him a great actor.

Watch Neil Bhatt's first audition video -

One user wrote, 'Virat really does natural acting,' while another commented saying, 'Love you Neil Bhatt...' Neil has been part of telly shows for few years now and has been ruling hearts with his spectacular acting chops. He has now become a household name.

On the work front, made his debut with Arslaan show and was later seen in Jo Ishq Ki Marzi Woh Rab Ki Marzi, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Zindagi Ki Har Rang... and more. Neil fell in love with his co-star Aishwarya Sharma and the two got married in November 2021.