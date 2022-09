Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently took a big leap in the show. After the leap, the story of Sai, Virat and Pakhi has taken a very drastic turn. The fans of the show are wondering about the ongoing and upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Talking about the ongoing twists in Neil Bhatt aka Virat, Ayesha Singh aka Sai and Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi's show, this time the fans of Virat and Sai are divided. And it is over a scene from Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Read all about it below: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Ayesha Singh and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Entertainment News: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin X Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

It so happened that a scene of Nakuul Mehta aka Ram and Disha Parmar aka Priya is going viral online these days. It's a confrontation scene between Ram and Priya where Ram is lashing out at the latter for hiding the truth about Pihu their daughter and putting blame on others for their separation. A furious Ram says that Priya made choice and took the decision and broke his family, his heart and everything. And Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are comparing this scene of Ram and Priya with ongoing complications between Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh).

Ayesha Singh aka Sai and Neil Bhatt aka Virat's fans get into war

So, the fans of the lead cast members of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are divided. While Sai's supporters believe that Sai should be confronting Virat, and on the other hand, Virat's fans feel he should confront Sai about hiding their daughter Savi from him, all these years. And dragged into the same are the past twists that the makers brought along with some dialogues which came as a huge shock for the audience. Check out the tweets here:

Dialogues of ram suits for sai #AyeshaSingh to b said to V of #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin . V consciously chose PL over Sai each n every tym,consciously let his CN fam come in btwn dem n dictate about sairat child, n now married PL d ultimate betrayal wen sai is still loyal 2 him https://t.co/RLHO8s9O7Q — S P Nagashree (@SPNagashree1) September 11, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Sai dear,rethink your decision not to reveal Savi’sidentity to Virat otherwise repercussions will mostly effect your girl.Society is very rigid & unkind in such issues.Gulab Rao represent that evil face of society. — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) September 11, 2022

That smirk..yeah I want to see that smirk being wiped off of her face. That's why I want Sai to know what Virat felt all this while thinking that she died. She should know that her actions have affected Virat so so badly & he wasn't living the comfy life #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/nddRK2s7Uh — Saumya (@SPN_FreakSaumya) September 10, 2022

No amount of money & amenities could replace Sai & Vinu for Virat.. what kind of comparison is this even..? Equating the loss of wife & son with furniture. Sai chose to live like that. It was her decision to not let Virat know about her pregnancy #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Saumya (@SPN_FreakSaumya) September 11, 2022

How r people expecting S sud have told V about Savi.Was he a reliable husband ever? He only supported S when it was convenient for him,otherwise only taunted,abused & invalidated her. Why wud she go back to him when he himself broke all ties with her?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SSingh (@SSingh808717) September 11, 2022

So according to some #neilbhatt fans,snatching a child from the mother and giving to his ex is completely fine. Bt not informing ML abt a child whose existence he is completely unaware of is the biggest sin. ??? #ayeshasingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/e0QGBzytgq — Princess (@Princes86249987) September 11, 2022

I want one such scene for Virat too. For Savi because Sai had no right to keep her away from Virat. A child belongs to both the parents but Sai took that right away from Virat TWO FUCKING TIMES and she has zero regret about it #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/GLDqnd1i1D — Saumya (@SPN_FreakSaumya) September 10, 2022

Kaha ram kapoor kaha v

Matlab kuch v kahoge ap??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Miska Hasan (@HasanMiska) September 10, 2022

Didn't Virat do it himself? He let go of his kid. What right he had to snatch Vinu frm Sai n hand over to Pakhi...karmic justice..he deserves to be away for 9 yrs from his daughter for the 9 months he kept Sai away from her own child..how much did he regret his actions? — Sameeta Chudamani (@gaurimisha) September 10, 2022

Please don't compair Ram Kapoor with thiss nalla bhabhikhur Bhabhi lover chaploosi Chavan — ❣️❣️❣️ (@sweetee45) September 10, 2022

No comparison between Ram and Virat He didn't gave his child forcefully to another woman and after sepration never gave Priya place to anyone Virat is a ML or villain just don't understand #Neilbhatt his character is brutually ruined and #Ayeshasingh emerge as the solo lead https://t.co/C8DydSNlQt — Ritu Marda (@marda_ritu) September 10, 2022

So when Sai was dead, he turned into Devdas and when he finally saw her alive he again turned into nostril flaring, fire breathing monster. Where is all the longing and love gone? Not even for a min he felt happy that Sai is alive and healthy. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/YvfjhJi8iz — Neenukettles (@neenukettles1) September 10, 2022

Do people realize how hypocrite Virat will look while doing that Ram Kapoor vala scene?? Virat made a choice to make P surrogate, made a choice to give Vinu to P, made a choice to prioritize P over his wife & kid. He brought his ex in between them. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Prachi ? (@MsMostlyLame) September 10, 2022

A righteous woman is being judged by her own characterless husband,he isnt just accusing her for being a bad wife and mother, he even accused her for being a bad human being. How can she be a good doctor if she isnt a good human being? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/pGWugdVTMt — SSingh (@SSingh808717) September 11, 2022

Thats what,Ram went to Priya even after knowing that she caused Shivina’s death.He was brutally lied to,& then was manipulated.He was left with no options. But here Virat is the real villain,he had all the options still he chose Pakhi over Sai n Vinu#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/fdOyJpzvar — SSingh (@SSingh808717) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Sai calling Virat and asking him to only think about Vinayak's treatment. They promise to keep out of each others' lives after Vinayak gets better.