Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are very invested in the love story of Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt). So far, we have not seen the love confession of SaiRat. Fans are waiting when the extra drama will end, and people will get to see the ultimate union of the love birds who love to argue. Now, we know that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the remake of the superhit Star Jalsa show, Kusum Dola. It seems the plot so far has covered more than 50 per cent of the original show. There are rumours going on that the show will take a leap of five years. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma go 'GHUM' enjoying their honeymoon in Rajasthan [VIEW PICS]

An insider who is close to the channel told us, "Fake news. This is absolute rubbish. The makers have new twists in store for viewers." It was being said that after five years, Paakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) would become a college professor while Sai is a doctor. In a new turn of events, Paakhi would work at reuniting the jodi of Sai and Virat. As of now, the couple are dealing with Shruti. The lady is the wife of Virat's deceased friend, Sada who was a Naxalite. The woman is pregnant and Virat is taking care of her. Also Read - TRP Report week 51 by Ormax media: Anupamaa regains its TOP spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah slips to no 2

In the middle of all this, fans have trolled the makers for not paying much attention to the show. They are also appalled to know that Pakhi will be shown as a college professor. The production house has launched a new show on Star Plus. Just check some of the reactions here... Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, and more POPULAR TV shows that left fans disappointed

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is having a great run on the TRP charts. We wonder if the makers will do something drastic that can impact the ratings majorly. While all the actors are appreciated, Ayesha Singh are come out with flying colours as Sai Joshi.