Aishwarya Sharma has quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Yes, you read that right. The actress played Pakhi in the show for close to three years. And after playing the complex character of Pakhi so well, she is now moving on from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ever since the news of Aishwarya leaving has surfaced, it is spreading like wildfire. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a TOP TV show and Aishwarya played one of the key characters in it alongside Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. And as she confirms leaving the show, Neil Bhatt aka Virat, her co-star and her real-life husband has penned a heartfelt note. Neil couldn't control his tears.

Neil Bhatt pens a heartfelt farewell note for Aishwarya Sharma as she quits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and it's actors, be it, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma or Harshad Arora, grab headlines in entertainment news every single day. And now, the news of Aishwarya's exit has made headlines. Neil posted a selfie of him and Aishwarya together. It was from their first-ever shot for the show. Neil gushes saying the beginning that the show gave them. Neil shares that he will miss working with her, however, he is happy for her. Neil addressed her as 'bache' which is a nickname he gave to Aishwarya. 'My feelings are indescribable,' he says while asking Aishwarya to keep doing what she does best, that is, entertain. He also called her his 'lifetime subscription of fun, laughter and love. Check his Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Bhatt/अ‌‌‍दाकार (@bhatt_neil)

Aishwarya Sharma reacts to Neil Bhatt's Instagram post for her

Aishwarya Sharma reacts to Neil Bhatt's Instagram post for her

Aishwarya Sharma was quick to respond to Neil Bhatt to his farewell post. The actress asked him to stop making her emotional again and again. Aishwarya erveals that it was because of Neil that she kept getting emotional as he was crying. Aishwarya tells Neil that he is the most precious thing that happened to her in the show. They joined the show separately but came together. She says that she really thanks God for everything but especially for Neil. Adding that she has no doubt that they are meant to be together, Aishwarya writes, "In real 'hum Kho gaye ek dusare ke pyaar mein" love you." Check out her comment below:

We wish Aishwarya Sharma all the very best for her future. Be it on-screen with Pakhi’s drama or off it with her goofy reels, she did entertain us.