Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. It stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. Neil and Aishwarya met on the sets of the show, and fall in love with each other. In January 2021, they got engaged, and in November 2021the two tied the knot. Well, according to the current track, Neil aka Virat, and Aishwarya aka Pakhi are married, but we don’t get to see a romance between them on screen. However, the love is in the air off-screen. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anupamaa rule top spots, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin drops to last spot on Most-liked Hindi TV shows

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin always makes it to the headlines in the entertainment news. Recently, Aishwarya shared a couple of pictures on her Insta story which were clicked by Neil. On one of the pictures, she wrote, “And when I pose nicely he calls me Gulabjamun.” Now, isn’t that one of the cutest nicknames? Check out the post below… Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming SHOCKING Twists: Virat character assassinates Sai; gets shot at while saving Savi and more

Aishwarya is one of the most active TV celebs on social media. She keeps on sharing pictures and videos from the sets. Even her Instagram is filled with reels with her hubby Neil, and their fans love it.

Meanwhile, after the leap, a couple of days ago, Sai and Virat met, and they are currently together as the former is doing the treatment of Vinayak. The two also get into an argument and Virat is keen to know who is Savi’s father.

In the upcoming episode, we will get to see that Savi gets kidnapped and how Sai and Virat both together will save her. It will be interesting to see whether Virat will come to know that Savi is his daughter, and how he will react after knowing the truth. Everyone is also eagerly waiting to know Pakhi’s reaction after she will come to know that Sai is alive, and Savi is Sai and Virat’s daughter.