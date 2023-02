Ayesha Singh is ruling hearts as Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has been focussing on Virat-Sai and Pakhi's relationship dynamics and netizens hold no bar in criticising the show, makers, characters or even the actors. And right now, Neil Bhatt essayed Virat is getting slammed by the fans. Well, Virat has been on the receiving end for a really long time. And his character's journey has been most upsetting for the fans. Netizens have yet again slammed Virat for her behaviour, claiming he is responsible for destroying SaiRat. Check out why below... Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens call Virat 'chuha' and 'spineless' after he supports Pakhi over Sai

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat cares for Sai

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat (Neil Bhatt) reaching Kamble's colony and finding Sai (Ayesha Singh). He gets worried for her and asks her to be careful. But as usual, Sai tells him off that she can handle everything on her own. Virat also gets a nightmare about Kamble kidnapping Savi and taking revenge on Sai. He gets panicky and sleeps outside the outhouse where Sai and Savi stay. Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) has been growing insecure with time. Elsewhere, Vinayak has been fearing Sai more than ever. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is yet again trending in Entertainment News for the same. Also Read - Anupamaa, Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; check most loved female characters on TV

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans feel Virat is the real villain

This is not the first time Virat of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has got flak. The audience who watched the episode online have been slamming Virat for his inclination towards Pakhi. They have expressed how Virat is to be blamed for feeding into Pakhi's insecurities since he has never maintained his boundaries with her. On the other hand, they have also slammed Virat for neglecting Vinayak's mental condition after Pakhi brainwashed him against Sai. A lot of online fans have even sympathized with Pakhi over Virat. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans blame makers over SAIRAT scenes; say, 'It looks forced'

P‘s insecurity annoyin d hell outta V- he had dis comin 4 givin P mixed signals by committin 2 an honest marriage n going on HM after bus accident- also P toh hai hi obsessed psycho types- he dug his own grave now hw wil makers get him out? @sidd_vankar #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — sharamr (@sharamr3003) February 27, 2023

V? adhe time panauti ke sath ek bed pr adhe time sai ke saree ke sath..TWO TIMER #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ?????? (@Pragya07807099) February 27, 2023

@sidd_vankar @StarPlus S ke liye NML lao,V ko criminal P ke ps hi rakho. Pendulum mt banao qki TRP aunty ye kabhi bardast ni karege.Already HM or kuch ep. Se unko shock lg chuka warna tm dusra show promote karte reh jaoge or ye show Nikal lega hath se#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/7WOZITtols — Astha Sinha?? (@AsthaSinha_07) February 27, 2023

First he tells his illegal wife - I have better job than think about Sai all the time.

And next minute, cover up in Sai’s sari and sleep peacefully dreaming about Sai ??‍♀️

Iss aadmi ka problem kya hain? ??‍♀️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/5Dt36vnw6A — Serendipity (@Serendipitytvm) February 27, 2023

#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin Virat ips officer DCP of Nagpur became driver and chokidar.

Sai multi specialist Dr still cannot afford to pay house rent But look at chor bazar ki degree wali Santre wali bai,she is living luxurious life. Padna likhna chodo aur pakhi ki tarah bano? — Technicallycorrect (@Technicallycor4) February 27, 2023

V?- SAI AGAR TUMHE KUCH HO JAYEGA TOH MEIN TUMHARA BINA KAISA JIYUGA ????????@sidd_vankar ISME HASNA THA NA ???? KYUKI ISNE KYA KIYA SBHI KO PTA HAI ... KAISA JIYUGA MY FOOT #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ?????? (@Pragya07807099) February 27, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

While I detest Pakhi since V calls her his wife she has every right to question him.

Because where there's smoke there's fire one can conclude that to give Aish SS with her real hubby, Neil's char has been reduced to a caricature & not a funny one. — Rayna Dee (@DeeRayna) February 27, 2023

Sai isn’t wrong by resisting V‘s gud gestures coz every tym she has melted seein his genuine care n kindness she‘s ended up getin more hurt in d end. She’s in self preservation mode- gud 4 her. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #ghkkpm @sidd_vankar don’t change dis without V redemption — sharamr (@sharamr3003) February 27, 2023

V has been married to P 4 so many years at least he cudve learned hw 2 do chaukidari properly from her ??- sangat ka kuch accha asar hota toh he wudve been hyper alert lyk P durin chaukidari duty n woken up when P was cutin saree. ?? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #GHKKPM #Sairat — sharamr (@sharamr3003) February 27, 2023

Srsly if makers want #Sairat as end game ,they’ve to show V keeping distance from P. After all staring scenes w/ Sai , he went back n slept on same bed as P. Pls don’t blame P , the biggest culprit is V (don’t know how ppl r rooting Sai w/ him)?‍♀️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Priya_S21 (@Priya_S21) February 27, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

Wen V said police ko handle karne do... S should've reminded him abt time she counted on him & he let her down. She had 2 find proof herself against P's illegal surrogacy & her near-fatal attack on S

Of course, 4 that @sidd_vankar writers need integrity — Rayna Dee (@DeeRayna) February 27, 2023

Vanku destroyed 1show by damaging a hit couple. I don't even dare to see tmd, if I watch it I'll lose my trust on love only. ? In this show only evil wins. And ML don't have any guts to speak or express his feelings. And every character have amnesia ?#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Apoorva (@mallapragada98) February 27, 2023

S sayin dat V too is responsibl 4 creatin distance betwn Vinu n her isn’t entirely wrong- yes he didn’t tell Vinu lies but he’s doin nothin to resolve d problem- how can V as a dad n as sm1 who says he’s in luv wid Sai b ok wid this? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #GHKKPM #sairat — sharamr (@sharamr3003) February 27, 2023

This exactly is what I am saying since long. Asiey hi people r blaming P while the actual culprit is V who has no shame in playing bigamy game.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/PJwGUFaxdf — MusukuniVellu (@MusukuniV) February 27, 2023

Vankar - if your Virat cannot grow a spine - STOP SHOVING SAIRAT TO US! BRING A NEW ML FOR SAI! #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Serendipity (@Serendipitytvm) February 27, 2023

Vrat does literally nothing against P. Even if it means helping his son’s deteriorating mental health. It is so stupid- it all hints towards them ww him giving P mental illness, but its no excuse. For a one ill person he cant push others to edge#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/iYzqod5wP5 — ??? (@gn04) February 27, 2023

Pathetic @StarPlus @sidd_vankar misplaced morality of Patralekha and Ashwini. Where were these values and moral compass when Pakhi abused Sai, snatched her right as mother & wife? Where was this pyar of Virat when he chose criminal Pakhi over Sai? #GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/YDzQlQun4R — Naina David (@david_naina) February 27, 2023

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi's insecurities growing ever more as she frames Sai's earrings on the wall and taunts Virat over the same.