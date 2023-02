Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show has been getting a lot of hatred each day and now with the latest promo of the show netizens express their anger and are calling Ayesha Singh aka Sai a doormat and are demanding her to quit as there's nothing left for her character. In the promo we see how Sai reaches Chavan Niwas and leaves Virat and Pakhi shocked as she says that from now onwards she too will be staying with them along with Savi. Sai is devastated after not getting Vinu back in the custody and so she is taking some bizzare decisions that is making her character look weak. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's adorable off-screen bond with Aria and Tanmay will tug at your heartstrings [View Pics]

Welcome to doormat Sai. Nothig special is left with Sai char. She is just another doormat fl who wants2 please every1 even at cost of her self respect. Sai lets people to walk over her and she is the cause of her own miseries. Why blame V & P & CN folks? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/x4LkaHJsJ5 — MusukuniVellu (@MusukuniV) February 8, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh why do I get a bad feeling that rlc may have prevailed on the makers to end S ch.Ayesha deleting all Sairat pics &ghum promo pics is implying something bad is coming up.Maybe they will k*ll S now and pakrat will be endgame.i hope I am wrong — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) February 8, 2023

I really hope that after the show ends & Ayesha gets her voice back.She should tell the world about the bias of the channel & PH for those two unprofessional actors who did tantrums and ruined the whole storyline for their insecurities & jealousy #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SSingh (@SSingh808717) February 8, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin SEEMS LEAP IS COMING SOON BUDDHA BUDDHI COUPLE WILL BE DERE & PLAY THE ROLE OF AAJU BAA & AAJU BABA?????@neilbhatt4 @AishSharma812 — Jaya Shaw (@JayaSha50482751) February 8, 2023

While there are lots of speculations that Sai's character might die later in the show and the makers will go in the leap here Virat and Pakhi will play the oldies. Also Ayesha Singh has deleted omits every pictures of her related to her show GHKPM and this has only added fuel to the fire of she quitting the show.