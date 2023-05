Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Satya Adhikari(Harshad Arora) is being called the new Pakhi(Aishwarya Sharma) in the show after he behaved very immaturely during the high situation that they all were in. In the latest episode, we witnessed how Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt) comes to the hospital after a bomb has been planted inside the Commissioner of Police and Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Satya will have to remove the bomb, where Sai tells Virat to leave the hospital as she wants one of them to be alive for their kids, while Virat assures Sai that nothing will happen to him or her and if she trusts him, to which she nods her head in affirmation, and this leaves Satya a tad bit jealous, and the Sairat fans are calling him the new Pakhi in the show and want him to behave reasonable. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Satya is smitten by Sai; fans celebrate 2 months of Harshad Arora-Ayesha Singh aka Saiya [View Tweets]

Look at his expression...as if Virat was undressing Sai and not dressing her up in protective armour. Dude..they have a relationship longer than you were in love with Girja. So STFU. Virat silencing him though ???? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/54YxnpLAdQ — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) May 15, 2023

"Naa mujhe kuch hoga..naa maine tumhe kuch hone dunga..Sai main toh yahan jaane se raha" Sai for the first time in a long time has a valid concern about both of them being in danger but Virat would never ever leave Sai alone in a life & death situation #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/lic4OruygC — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) May 15, 2023

TBH, I didn't like this whole scene. It felt like they were just dragging the episode? and just to make virat hero, they are showing Satya as senseless. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/qF0En0i1Uc — Chinmayi Rao (@RaoChinmayi08) May 15, 2023

Virat - 'Sai please apna khyal rakhna' ♥️ there is lot that has happened and Virat is hurt

AND yet it came out so instantly from the heart and out of care for Sai from Virat Satya like Pakhi will never understand #sairat bond #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/AHBzaZImgH — ?Rajeshwari? (@TARDIS_Zephyr) May 15, 2023

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Virat is in a rush and pats Sai's back is asking her to take care of herself, and she runs away while Satya gives a total jealous look, and this is something that is not digesting at all. The makers are being lashed out for showing Satya jealous, and they want his character to be more solid and stop showing him as a loser.