In the current episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey PYaar Meiin, Virat gets closer to Sai and falls for her. On the other hand, Sai and her daughter Savi plan to remove fear from Vinu's mind. Sai decides to play chor and police with Vinu and his friends. But, Vinu denies playing with them till the time Sai is staying in the Chavan Niwas. Sai and Savi pretend to get shot while playing the game. Savi rushes to Vinu and tries to get him out of the room. Vinayak comes to Savi with his doctor set and Pakhi tries to stop him. Also Read - Anupamaa, Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; check most loved female characters on TV

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat sees Sai with her wet hair early in the morning and he gets romantic seeing her. On the other hand, Virat who is in the police station gets engrossed thinking about Sai, but Pakhi comes with lunch for him. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans blame makers over SAIRAT scenes; say, 'It looks forced'

Soon, Sai's life will get in danger as Virat takes her saree to cover himself due to the cold. Pakhi gets angry seeing this and takes a pair of scissors and cuts off Sai's saree. Pakhi loses her mind control and plans to kill Sai. Also Read - TRP List Week 7, 2023: Bigg Boss 16 beats Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with a staggering viewership of 38 million [Check Full List]

Netizens slam and troll Virat for not taking a stand for Sai and supporting Pakhi over her. One user wrote, 'When it was about sai mae janta ka sevak hu tmhra nhe aab pakhi lunch leke aaye hai to usko kaise mna kr skta hai ... When he will grow a spine', while other says 'Neil's acting was good showing his restlessness but the writting is poor they made ML a puppet. I loved how S said I am not your family showed him his place. I don't feel sorry for V even 1% because he called S 3rd person. Now he's not part of S family #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin'

