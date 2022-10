Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma has been keeping the audience glued to the TV show. The fans of the show are waiting to see how the differences between Sai and Virat will be solved and how the truth will be out in the next couple of episodes. With the 7 days of entertainment, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will now have more drama to keep the audience hooked. However, the reactions of the netizens are somewhat different today. They feel Virat is being whitewashed. The netizens have also questioned the logic and biology in the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completes 2 years; Ayesha Singh fans celebrate their favourite character Sai Joshi’s journey

Entertainment News: Virat being whitewashed?

The new episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is out online and fans are pretty shocked with the episode. Discussions are on about all the things that happened in the Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer. Virat will take Sai's side when the latter applies for a job at an orphanage which is funded and run by the Chavans. Bhavani Kaki (Kishori Shahane) belittles Sai and badmouths her in front of the Orphanage head. Virat (Neil Bhatt) is also seen explaining to Bhavani Kaku to let Sai work at the orphanage. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more; Twists in the upcoming episodes of these TOP TV shows will leave you excited

In the last couple of episodes, we saw Virat not being able to bear the sight of Sai and also refraining everyone from talking about her. However, in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat will be very calm and considerate towards Sai (Ayesha Singh) and those who've watched it already have expressed their shock on social media. They feel Virat is being whitewashed. Some have claimed that Sai will be made to apologise to Virat. Furthermore, in the episode, Savi will say the catchphrase of Bhavani Kaku which is 'Mast ha masta'. Netizens have brought logic and biology in the same while calling out the makers. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt aka Virat's first audition video goes VIRAL

So once again like shruti track her pain suffering are brushed off and mr ?boy get whitewashed by all his sins and if this time sai gonna beg that bigamist be ready for complaints and downfall of trp @sidd_vankar #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) October 6, 2022

Matlab ? boy has adopted vinnu so he's a victim now and all what he did to marry the criminal giving her wife rights respect everything was brushed off and sai gonna beg him again this time won't @sidd_vankar it won't work this time ????#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) October 6, 2022

Sai doormat virat chavan is loading & i will have no ounce of sympathy for her if she digs her own grave #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/lIfrUFNDwh — anne⁷ ? (@BTS_buttertan) October 6, 2022

Way makers of #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin try to justify bigamy in all der shows can't be coincidence, clearly sm1 from ph trying to get public justification, validation n sympathy for their personal life choices ?? — S P Nagashree (@SPNagashree1) October 6, 2022

viraat insaano ki tarah behave kar rha hai qki naya kaand is loading.... sbse bada kaand?? jsstt wait ! #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Nazakat (Suno Chanda) (@Paavam_me) October 6, 2022

Kuch bhi ho dost ho toh vanakar jaisa ho. Bhad mein jaye fans,trp,serial ka story har ek ko taak pe rakha ke dost ko mahaan dikhaya aur reel mein bhi shaadi karadi( every scene of sai is/will be recreated with p aswell) #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — @gayu_21 (@21_gayu) October 6, 2022

2 saaal ghum dekhne ke bad lagta hain hum to ghum dekhai I nehi hain kabhi itna whitewashing chal rehi hain pakhi devi virat devta

...bhabani devi ka ...??? bhakkkk #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Sanaya sen (@Sanayas01120272) October 6, 2022

They showed Savi saying Mast aa Mast! Have they lost it? Do they not know basic biology?? Savi can be like Ninad, Ashwni, KJ, Nagesh but NOT BK!@sidd_vankar kuch to akal lagao.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ??? (@gn04) October 6, 2022

If Sai wasn’t treating Vinu for free will

Virat talk to Kaku for her job like

he did today? ??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) October 6, 2022

N worse is SAI will be OK with this bcus she "loves" Virat thus butchering the FL completely to keep the PL relevant ?????#AyeshaSingh#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/xl4j0SDgdE — S P Nagashree (@SPNagashree1) October 6, 2022

Like some good FL of a good show had said, "CHILDREN ARE NOT BANDAGES THAT CAN BE USED TO TREAT A BROKRN RELATION"#ayeshasingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/yyPHf0bKtv — Princess (@Princes86249987) October 6, 2022

From the tweets,I’ve gathered Sai knows about Vinu’s adoption. As much as we hate Sairat as endgame, Vankar’ll make Sai repent,have regrets,apologize to V-Shruti track written all over it again?she’ll tell him about Savi☹️

P will be shown Mahaan forever#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) October 6, 2022

Wah re Chavans kitne acche log hai ?? Did I watch some other version of #ghumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin till now !!! — kaidivinity? (@0102_jongin) October 6, 2022

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin news and future story

Well, a couple of days ago, there were rumours that Rrahul Sudhir of Ishq Mein Marjawan fame will be entering the show. There were also rumours of Mohsin Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame joining the show. But it seems they were just rumours. Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin future story, we will see Sai reaching Chavan Nivas to see Pakhi and Virat celebrating their anniversary with Vinayak and Savi.