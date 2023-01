Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to take an interesting turn again. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show has been showcasing a shocking twist wherein Virat lies to Sai about Vinayak being their Vinu. Pakhi on the other hand will misread everything as her insecurities will yet again get the best of her. Sai who has been trying to find the truth about Vinayak will be heartbroken upon hearing Virat's lies. Well, the twists are going to keep Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's audience hooked for more. Also Read - Anupamaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Intimate scenes in Top TV shows that set small screen on fire

Ayesha Singh aka Sai is back as Sherni

The upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see Sai (Ayesha Singh) breaking down in front of Virat and apologising to her for making Virat (Neil Bhatt) suffer with her after the loss of Vinu. Realising their closeness, she leaves proclaiming they should move on in their lives. But not before Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) sees them and gets upset. Virat is aloof about Pakhi's worries and her insecurities. He gets shocked when Pakhi questions Virat in front of everyone in the house about hugging Sai in the cafe. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one such show which has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News every single day. Also Read - TV TRP Report Week 1: Anupamaa continues to rule in 2023; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bigg Boss 16 witness a jump in numbers [FULL LIST]

Netizens laud Sai Joshi's fierce avatar

Well, Bhavani Kaku is mighty pissed at both Virat and Sai. She as it is does not like Sai and heads to her house to reprimand her. She creates a scene in front of the neighbours but Sai is done being a punching bag. She calmly gives it back to Bhavani Kaku. And that's what the netizens are in love with. Moreover, some of the fans have also opined about Virat's longing for Sai again. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist: Netizens request makers to show Ayesha Singh aka Sai's revenge mode towards Virat

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Virat did the biggest blunder of his life by hiding Vinu’s truth from Sai. A wife may forgive him but a mother can’t. I don’t think Sai will punish him legally cos she knew her son and daughter both are attached to him & will get hurt if she did so. — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) January 13, 2023

I want S2 give it back2V with equal shidath 4lying under her nose & claiming that her alive son is dead. Put him jail. Let CN niwasis lament in tears for long term.V needs to go thru the helpnessness that S went when he put her in jail during Savi case. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — MusukuniVellu (@MusukuniV) January 13, 2023

Viraat needs to stop being extra and just tell Sai. He’s digging a bigger hole #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — AsfiYa (@AsfiYaHum) January 13, 2023

This is phychotic love. He feels love until things go according2him but moment things go against his desires he is all villainous spewing curses like anath & bro killer etc.

He always uses tears2emotionally BM but None of these tears can redeem him rn.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/Wx7s6Np6fi — MusukuniVellu (@MusukuniV) January 13, 2023

This sequence...*touchwood* ??❣️. Neil is so so good in this sequence frrrr... uff ?❣️.. totally loved the whole sequence!! Beautiful!#NeilBhatt #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #ViratChavan pic.twitter.com/eP9zBud8st — ? (@bahonmeichaleaa) January 13, 2023

I am so confused with this Virat character. One side he still misses his ex wife. Other side moves on with his current wife. And then when he hugs his ex wife he feels happy. Bhai chahte kya ho! Literally when he’s committed to one he wants the other??‍♀️ #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — bluesky (@BouncyRainDrop) January 13, 2023

Precap I think sai had Know that virat lie to him and know Vinayak zinda now I think dhamki on the way#Ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin #AyeshaSingh — Sheetal (@Sheetal2802) January 13, 2023

Today episode was good I like it the way sai Give back to kaku and Sai was right ghar shabal nahin sakta dusro ka inzam karti#Ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin #AyeshaSingh — Sheetal (@Sheetal2802) January 13, 2023

●Achanak sai sheni ban gayaa? ●virat ko sai pe softcorner? ....Masla kuch aur haiiii ; lagtha haii sach bahar anne ke badh sai DHAPPAD mareegaa aur vinu ka race wala virat ban jayegga #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/keBCdIZZom — Vibezz♥️??♥️ (@Universe9442) January 13, 2023

Looks like after 2 weeks vanvas have to satrt watching ghum again?

Fierce Joshi is back ?

Daku got her medicine in front of whole public now V? gonna get his dawai soon #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/3ky6eRjAgU — Avijit? (@IamAK2001) January 13, 2023

Mujhe aisa kyu lag raha hai ki Virat ki shamaat aanewali hai? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Neel Patel (@NeelPat76712464) January 13, 2023

Agar sach meiin accha insaan hota, toh Vinu truth batata!#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/S2Vh64jZ5A — Namra (@NamraHasan) January 13, 2023

Fierce Sai Mode On ? Can’t wait for her to ? V ? again !! He deserves way worse!

Has Sai learnt Martial Arts by any chance ? Lol ? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh pic.twitter.com/AKfioRq6T8 — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) January 13, 2023

Sai is determined to make Virat spill the truth

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai looking at Virat playing with Vinayak. She believes that Virat is hiding the truth about Vinayak from her. She decides to make him reveal the truth forcefully. Will Sai be able to get the truth out of Virat? Well, Sai has been very persuasive and determined.