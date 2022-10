The new track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is not being appreciated much by the fans of the show. Well, everyone was happy to see the romance between Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt), and their fans called them #Sairat. However, currently, the makers are showing the growing closeness between Virat and Pakhi, and this has made all the Sairat fans very upset. A couple of weeks ago, the show took a leap, and while at the start it grabbed everyone’s attention, there are a few things now that are not being appreciated by the audience. Check out the tweets of the netizens below… Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans bat for SaiRat reunion, Sriti Jha to enter Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as wildcard, Bigg Boss 16 take cases of contestants and more

Ok so closeness between V&p wont be to make Sai jealous its legit closeness

Wow

Hug feeding hand-holding

Like I said before Sairats dead

can we please stop having Sai & V scenes now? Its not needed continue with ur new lovestory

leave Sai out of it #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Mon (@mikonmons) September 30, 2022

If you hear someone else say Sirat ??

Sirat dead dead dead ?

NO #Sairat

MUST BRING NEW ML FOR SAI #Saijoshi #AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/VIRWJCmAeR — ??❤ Loly_haidy_team (@LolyHaidy) October 1, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Makers r totally throwing virakhi at audience face under the pretext of vinu's parenting. So people r not sick minded to misinterpret the treatment for an illness kid. — Rejina Roselin (@rejina_roselin) October 1, 2022