Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh starrer TV show has taken an interesting turn recently. Ishaan has married Savi. He promised Harini to take care of Savi and ties the knot with her in a temple. Savi doesn't believe in that wedding. She doesn't want Ishaan to be given her responsibility. Ishaan has accepted his marriage truth in front of the Bhosales but they are not ready to accept it. And now Reeva is all set to add to the complications.

BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp that gets you the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, so do follow. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi plans to leave Bhosale house knowing Ishaan-Reeva's wedding truth; is this the end of IshVi?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twists: Reeve leaves her parents and comes to live with Ishaan

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Ishaan bringing Savi home after she gets shot. Savi is operated and saved but Ishaan gets her home. Now, in the upcoming episode of Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer TV show, we will see Surekha slamming Ishaan for bringing Savi into their house. She says he made a mistake in marrying Savi. She refuses to accept Savi as her daughter-in-law. Ishaan tries to explain the situation when Reeva lands up at Bhosale's house. Reeva is in a frantic state. She cannot accept Ishaan's marriage to Savi. She breaks ties with her parents and comes to Bhosales. Ishaan says Reeva cannot stay in their home. Reeva then asks Ishaan to hold her hand and throw her out. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma meets Aria Sakaria aka Choti Savi; fans go 'aww' after watching their adorable video

Watch this TV video here:

Netizens predict upcoming twists in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Netizens are guessing where the makers are heading with the track of the show. They are predicting that Reeva will become obsessed with Ishaan and try to separate Ishaan and Savi. On the other hand, we know that Savi is soon going to learn the truth about Ishaan's wedding with Reeva. She refuses to live in Ishaan's house and decides to leave. Netizens feel Savi will be made Mahaan who will reunite Ishaan and Reeva. Check out their reactions here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan, Savi, Reeva to live together in the Bhosle house; makers finally kickstart the love triangle

Trending Now

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin felt so bad for Reeva's mom,she can actually sense what's gonna happen to her daughter & how cunning that Chudail is, but kya kre beti itni dumb h ki ab aunty b kuch ni kr skti?actually now Reeva deserves her worst fate pagalpanti b toh khud karri h na — Medz (@Silly_Lilly0608) January 31, 2024

Reeva is headed towards the obsessive lover role.

An obsessed lover can't see beyond Love for a man so SELF RESPECT takes a back seat. Looking 4ward to seeing hw her manipulative drama will bring #IshVi closer.#SumitSingh is portraying it well. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Tasha Govender - Harshad Arora Fan (@IAmAyeshaFan) January 31, 2024

Really it's disappointment for me also.. now Savi will become "Mahaan" and will try ishan reeva reunion ??‍♀️? that's very big disappointment.. ek to waise hi Reeva jheli nai ja rahi upar se Savi in dono ka reunion ka sochi to show hi nhi khela jayega ??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ɱµɓเ♡ (@kudi_anjaani_) January 31, 2024

ab savi ishan ab jab bhi romance karenge reeva hogi waha aur undono ko bhi pata hoga yeh ishan ke liye h kyunki reh nhi sakti ???kya story bana rahe ho byi reeva ultra shameless hogi aur leads reeva ke samne sa sab #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Nyran (@Nyran43936563) January 31, 2024

Yaar Reeva kya hai Kisi or ke liye apni parents sr rishta tod diya itna obsessed hai? Jab ki use pata hai jiske liye aayi hai woh usko patni manta hai toh bhul jaye use kya hope leke aayi hai..?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ^⁠‿⁠^? (@BengaliGir27847) January 31, 2024

saw precap my god look at reeva face looking like fully psycho can kill anybody actually savi is in danger because of reeva ishan respected her a lot but yeh izzat usko jyada nhi milegi maa baap ko chod ayi are itne beshram toh roohi pakhi bhi nhi te #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Nyran (@Nyran43936563) January 31, 2024

Reevu didi actually digging her own grave. The more she would try to separate them the more they would come closer. Her over clingyness will make Savi get feeling of haq over Ishu?phir to din mein 4 bar bajegi uski! ??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #Ishvi — ?????? ?? ???? ????? ? (@tanuonthisside) January 31, 2024

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

Reeva&her mom's convo was like that between a sane&insane person.She was behaving super psychotic. AS was feeding her there is no love /feelings between ISHVI but actually their feelings r much more intense,Deep&strong than any Love!

WILL REALISE SOON — ANIDITA ❤ (@SID_ANIDITA) January 31, 2024

Wen reeva wanted 2 enter Bhosale institute jst 4 ishaan, the obsession was clear frm then. It just started building up after that. Twice she recalled cpr scene,

During mehndi & after marriage canceled ?.

But still cudnt question why a professor so emotional 2wards a student — Tasha Govender - Harshad Arora Fan (@IAmAyeshaFan) January 31, 2024

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows.