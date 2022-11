Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. With the interesting twists and turns that the makers have planned in the lives of Sai (Ayesha Singh), Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma), the fans are glued to the TV screens. Whether they like it or not, they sure are hooked on the ongoing storyline. In the latest episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we are seeing the school admission of Savi and Vinayak. Virat and a different POV, whereas Pakhi and Sai have one POV. And now, netizens are questioning the same. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Virat to Abhimanyu from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more FLAWED male leads who are both loved and hated

Every day, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin trends on Twitter. It grabs headlines in the Entertainment News every day. In the upcoming episode, we will see Virat and Sai going to the school where Virat wants to admit Savi. Virat and Sai are happy that Savi passes the school interview with flying colours. However, Sai refuses to get her admitted to the school. She instead gets admitted to the school where Virat did his schooling. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt reacts to getting criticism for Virat; says, 'It has been a very fruitful journey' [Exclusive]

Since Virat learned about Savi being his daughter, he has been taking a keen interest in her life. And now, he and Sai have decided to divide their parental involvement 50-50. Virat wants Savi to learn in the best school. And the same one as Vinayak. Fans have questioned Virat on his decision. They have expressed how it could affect both Savi and Vinayak. Some have trolled Virat as well. Read out the tweets here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Siddharth Bodke aka Jagtap reveals if Sai will ever marry him on the show? [Exclusive]

Children need good education not rich education #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Shaik Fathima (@ShaikFa79267855) November 23, 2022

Rat ek baba hone ki farz nibana chahta he haq jatana chahta he theek he par bo Savi ki bare me dang se nahi janta uski pasand na pasand kaise sochti he react karti he sabkuch suddenly badal dena chahna sahi nahi he vo bi Sai se discuss kiye bina brainles — Ramanandam Ramananda (@RamanandamR) November 23, 2022

He wants his both kids in same place because he wants to be present for both in same time and his this zidd will end up kids in same class and same school it's good how mr perfect father then managed #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) November 23, 2022

In ptm what other parents think about them and said there children's to stay away with them the bullying the innocent faced at this age it will create a black spot in there minds and how much they fight back the rift between the kids #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin pic.twitter.com/waCZnztaaX — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) November 23, 2022

Some blindbhakts get there answers in upcoming who are nitpicking sai for her decision of savi diff school from vinnu because like there fav ch they're won't understand that both the kids in same class with two diff mother and same father cause #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin pic.twitter.com/i5jTNGXSLd — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) November 23, 2022

He dont have guts to say anything. His job is to only ASSUME others will do what he thinks ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/gwGG3mS2ut — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) November 23, 2022

Makhi Divorce legi to usse pata chl jaayega ki uska Divorce nhi ho skta

Bcoz her marriage is invalid... #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/WK0zxf9R5W — Beena Negi (@BeenaNe98150824) November 23, 2022

Either show Sai and Virat legally divorced or let both child be in different school..

Just because Virat said that vinu will learn to face the situation,why so much burden on that little kid. Make it clear and move on.@FilmsShaika @sidd_vankar #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/dFcGjA7xUm — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) November 23, 2022

Remember how much bully vinu was going through for his legs by other students,which made him alone,lack of confidence. Virat want vinu to answer people bullying him for his father two wives status. Than let get divorce first@FilmsShaika @sidd_vankar #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/Y6s2bneRvn — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) November 23, 2022

Both the kids have 2 different mothers ?

Did he bother to discuss with them before deciding by himself? ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/HV0wA7wqbK — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) November 23, 2022

Check the latest Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Meanwhile, in the next episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi meeting Sai and asking her to go away from Nagpur. Virat listens and glares in anger. What will Virat do? Let's wait and watch for the next twist.