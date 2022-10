Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the ruling TV shows in the country. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead as Virat, Sai and Pakhi. The show is seeing an interesting twist right now where Virat and Pakhi are clueless and worried about their adopted son Vinayak. The latter has learned that he is adopted and is very angry at Virat and Pakhi. He locks himself up in the bathroom and refuses to come out. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai (Ayesha) helping our Virat and Pakhi by talking to Vinayak. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh's prettiest personal pics

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming episode story

So, in the upcoming episode of Ayesha Singh starrer TV show, we will see Sai consoling Pakhi. Sai will feel the pain of Pakhi, a mother who is worried about Vinayak. The truth came out in the most unexpected way and Pakhi was furious with Sai when she saw her at her doorstep. However, when Sai calmly explained that she might be able to help Vinayak and get him out, Pakhi relents. She also goes against Virat (Neil Bhatt) and the Chavans who don't want Sai to do anything anymore. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai to reveal to Virat about Savi being his daughter on Dusshera? Here's what we know

Virat being butchered in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Neil's character Virat is getting a lot of hate online because of his arc. So, firstly, SaiRat fans thought Virat would have a different reaction than what was shown in the post-leap episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They were shocked to the core on seeing so much hatred for Sai being harboured by not just Virat but also the Chavans, especially Ashwini Aai. Virat had been behaving very rudely with Sai as observed by the fandom. And in the upcoming episode, we will see Virat asking Sai to not go anywhere near Vinayak and that he doesn't;t trust her at all. Fans believe Virat bringing ego between his child and problem, is hampering his character. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: SHOCKING upcoming twists in Top TV shows

Advertisement

Netizens react to Virat's character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin looks like if the pathetic writers continue atthis rate very soon V will be promoted as main villain of ghum & even ?will look better than him.Makers need to tone down his rudeness & crass behavior.He is looking worse than Gali ka mawali gunda now — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) October 18, 2022

I feel bad for Virat Fans at this point what do think the writers can do to redeem the once charismatic IPS Officer Virat Chavan? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Yellow (@Yellow98923708) October 18, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin the no eye contact or anything at all from virat towards sai at the end when she left the room is giving me an ominous feeling for sairat future. It maybe poor direction or editing but if intentional it’s bad news for us sairat fans — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) October 18, 2022

Virat - Ek baap ka gussa ???????? Where was this baap ka gussa when Sai had a miscarriage and when Pakhi did crimes ? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) October 18, 2022

Iss Virat ko kya chahiye bhai? ? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) October 18, 2022

Sai has the guts to understand and accept her mistakes even if they were unintentional and seek apology unlike the egoistic man. Sorry but today virat neither deserves sai nor does he deserve savi or vinu ? Sai deserves to be happy with both her kids#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — siya (@siyavt06) October 18, 2022

Virat is an egoistic bastard who keeps his anger and ego above his son also ✋? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — siya (@siyavt06) October 18, 2022

Post leap many chances wer der in every sai-V n savi-V scenes dat cud have started redemption/remorse of V n paved way for #Sairat,we got many sai-vinu n savi-vinu scenes indicating a strong bond n also sai's remorse of wat hpnd wid vinu unintentionally#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — S P Nagashree (@SPNagashree1) October 18, 2022

How are ghum makers okay with spoiling their ML's character so much, I mean i haven't seen any other show where the ML's character spoilt to this level.

I mean he is not even a grey character anymore, he is coming out as a worst person let alone a #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ?? (@Chaotiic_mess_) October 18, 2022

Husband father or son.

If they are doing it intentionally, then it's a pretty bad move, if it's unintentional then no wonder their other shows tank in 2 or 3 months

Soon trps are gonna fall pretty bad and this time their no alternative unlike last time where they got leap — ?? (@Chaotiic_mess_) October 18, 2022

And this time it's going to effect their show so much that there is no turing back... It's better they up their game.

Far are not the days where they regret not taking audience review. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ?? (@Chaotiic_mess_) October 18, 2022

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, as per the ongoing buzz, Sai will have an emotional meltdown and reveal to Virat that Savi is his daughter on Dusshera.