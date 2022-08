Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma is doing great on the TRP charts. After slacking a bit, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has bounced back to the TOP 2 of the TRP charts. And guess what, the makers have now introduced a high voltage drama in the show. Sai, Virat and Pakhi's lives are going to change forever. And the drama is too intense for the viewers as Sai and Virat will part ways with Pakhi being back in the Chavan Nivas. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh to Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer Khan: Sizzling avatars of these TV actresses will leave you shocked

Sai and Virat at loggerheads as the latter brings Pakhi back

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Virat aka Neil Bhatt and Sai aka Ayesha Singh get into an argument over Pakhi. The former decides to bail Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma out. Sai si staunchly against it as she believes Pakhi should be punished for all the bad deeds she did in order to get closer to Virat. The illegal pregnancy, threatening Geeta and her husband against the surrogacy to even attacking Sai with goons. While at first Virat was furious upon learning Pakhi's deeds. And now, he himself goes to get Pakhi out on bail. Sai and Virat get into a heated argument over the same where Virat says a lot of hurtful words against Sai. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows that keep trending in the entertainment news.

Ayesha Singh fans rejoice as Sherni Sai is back

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai Joshi deciding to move out of Chavan Nivas. She is very adamant. Sai and Virat yet again get into a war of words. Even Bhavani Kaku rebukes Sai for being stubborn about Pakhi staying in jail. However, Sai doesn't silently take it all. She is seen giving it back to everyone. While Ashwini and Ninad try to calm Sai and Virat down, even Pakhi tries to stop Sai from leaving, but Virat stays unfazed. Later, Sai walks out of the Chavan Nivas with Vinayak. Fans are happy that the Sherni Sai Joshi is back. They are also lashing out at Virat for his hurtful words against Sai. Check out the tweets here:

Some people behaving like Virat doing all this for the first time ??

Angstttt Raww Reall Next part of this cycle -

Crying and emotional blackmailing + me mar jaunga drama coming soon ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/I2rRjXSUiF — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 17, 2022

??SHERNI JOSHI ?? .......... ekk dhappad ki umeed dhiiii challoo koyi nayiiiii zooo niwas aur spineless chawan ko chodaaa..... dil khush kar diyaa♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #Ayeshasingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/ZQga81kjsI — Vibezz♥️??♥️ (@Universe9442) August 17, 2022

Hame na lena nalle ke charecterless chareter ka experience aap hi lo,ham sai ke sherni avtaar se hi Khush hai,And #AyeshaSingh mind-blowing performance today???#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — king (@Roar209161570) August 17, 2022

Aj ka epi was awsome .. sherni Sai mode on tha n she was fire ? today.. finally after ages real sherni Sai mode on tha warna trp lolipop ya fuski mode on krte the..kitna miss kia is Sai ko so happy today..finally zoo niwas se azaadi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Pooja (@pj048669) August 17, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

What the F was the ep? Definitely whatever ?said or did was baseless meaningless but then he’s suar of ITV for a reason

Ek toh already 0 sense of screen presence hai isse upar se ye “ML”char? Thank god Sai opened her mouth n left such toxic pig ? pic.twitter.com/zvFo9QfLGt — SONA (@SONA_12_) August 17, 2022

I missed this Sai so much ??

This is the #SaiJoshi for what she is loved and praised for??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/QEpMMARImZ — Suvam (@fictionaccount_) August 17, 2022

I would say Sai was still mellow. She was giving back to the accusations Virat was throwing. If she was toxic like Virat, she would've mentioned how she was treated during her pregnancy then surrogacy,after Vinu's birth & Virat snatching Vinu from her. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Prachi Vishwas Bhatkar (@MsMostlyLame) August 17, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin#AyeshaSinghFans Today we all got our reply as to why V stands mute when his family n achi dost taunts, abuses, n even slaps sai bcus they are actually saying n doing things which he himself wants to but can't bcus of his mask of being "good" — S P Nagashree (@SPNagashree1) August 17, 2022

Isko ek ache mental hospital mein bharti karwa do ....khushi ke maare pagal ho gaya. .. akhiri kanta iske aur pakhiya ke beech ka Sai namak kanta dhoor ho gaya....ab pakhiya iski ho gayi ..Virat aur pakhiya ka pyaar dekhkar mere ansoon nahi Rukh rahe??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/vaW93t9xzZ — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) August 17, 2022

I literally don't want #SaiRat as this Virat doesn't deserve #SaiJoshi

She is good and will be happy and content with her baby girl without that stupid Chavan family#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Palak Agrawal (@Palak_Agr) August 17, 2022

If she had stayed she would have ended up like Ashwini and Virat exactly like his father and Vinayak just like Virat! Kudos to her for leaving that hell hole! #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Tobela (@Tobela36113418) August 17, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin @sidd_vankar Ur current Story ? Virat Blames Sai for everything even smart death& he want to live with his family &wife doesn't include in that but bhabhi tho chahiye.Non of the family stopping Sai because they consider her family,sirf bacha chahiye — NotForEverybody (@Talk2MyHandDude) August 17, 2022

Virat put his own family/married life at risk for his Pakhi ?♥️ Why so selfless Viraat ?

Why so humane ?#ViratLivesForPakhi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 17, 2022

Till now everyone was waiting for Virat know Pakhi’s truth(even though he knew it 5 yrs back and still acted blind) Now even after Pakhi’s truth is out he is still behaving the same way ?? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 17, 2022

Big difference-

Virat said all those “hurtful” words to defend his family and Pakhi Sai said those “hurtful” words in return to all the blames put on her by Virat! #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/44X4ffOz73 — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 17, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

Neil or virat me farak he

Neil is real

And

Virat is reel

Ajj virat ko troll kia jaa rha he

Neil ko nhi

So galatfehmi mat paliye ?? — Khushi?? (@Khushi27102004) August 17, 2022

Bhai , why is Virat crying? ? All he had to do is make Pakhi stay away from that house Atleast until Sai calms down ? Itna drama kyu ??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/ahhSWSpnaD — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 17, 2022

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin future story

In Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see a leap taking place where Sai will be seen living with a baby girl whereas Pakhi is seen being a mum to Vinayak and staying at the Chavan Nivas. On the other hand, Virat is seen buying gifts as per Vinayak and the little girl's wishes. Let's see how the new twist unfolds in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.