Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been making news for a lot of negative trends of late. The Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. While it has a loyal fanbase, of late the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are getting brutally trolled for the track that is being showcased. And now, the fans have also brought in the channel and slammed them for not censoring the content. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nakuul Mehta morphs Ranveer Singh's nude pic, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya slams troll for fat-shaming her and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's surrogacy track

For the unversed, in the Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai is shown to be infertile. Since she is unable to conceive the subject of surrogacy was introduced. Around the same time, Virat's brother Samrat passed away leaving Pakhi a widow. Pakhi who was ready to move on with Samrat (Yogendra Vikram Singh) goes back on trying to get back into her life. When she learns about Sai and Virat finding a surrogate, she plans to make herself a surrogate. Everything goes as per her plans, the original surrogate Geeta is threatened and scared, the doctor was killed and there was no contract signed as such for the surrogacy. Bhavani Kaku aka Kishori Shahane insisted Pakhi be the surrogate, and Virat had to agree. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma buys a new car; a look at TV stars and their swanky rides

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans upset with channel and makers

Well, the way the surrogacy track has been shaped in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it certainly doesn't look so easy. Fans are pretty upset about how such a sensitive issue was dealt with in one of the most popular TV shows in the country. Moreover, the constant focus on Pakhi trying to woo Virat has aggravated their anger to another level. Netizens have been slamming the makers for a long time and now, they have slammed the channel too. They are shocked that there's no censoring of content going on. On the other hand, Neil Bhatt's Virat is also getting a lot of flak. The trend has reached more than 60K tweets on Twitter. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans want Sai to be pregnant, wish Pakhi’s pregnancy is fake [View Tweets]

Virat simply brushed it off as hospital’s procedure,as if family can be excluded from signing d contract. Yaha bhai bhai me property ke liy murders hojate hai,ye to bachcha hai, khandan ka varis. How can one trust her husband’s ex?

STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/AF9upjF7IW — SSingh (@SSingh808717) July 28, 2022

This serial shows women in more disgusting and disrespectful ways,

Normaling and trivalizing domestic violence in the name of struggles.

Bhabi always tries to get a chance to keep her hands on devar.

STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS pic.twitter.com/60eu8cO12P — MayuriReddy (@MayuriReddyE) July 28, 2022

No doctor kills hope of natural conception for a couple,that too when the woman is so young.People try n get pregnant even at age 40. Why showed such false n baseless plot just to make the PL an Embryo Thief?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS — SSingh (@SSingh808717) July 28, 2022

Y is there no sensoring of content on TV. They sell incest to 13+ in the name of romance. They sell abuse saying it's drama. They mislead with wrong info saying it's entertaining. Really?

STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS

the audience are not fools.

Take off this track or shut the show https://t.co/2oG8nh2zDx — SHRESHTA SATHISH (@drshresh) July 28, 2022

Never hurt viewers?They have mocked d women who go thru similar issues like infertility or being abused by inlaws. Show suggests that there is no escape,no option even if you educated n independent.U have to bear abuse for love n fam

STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/cPMcjEOEet — SSingh (@SSingh808717) July 28, 2022

You've hurt the sentiments of mothers. You've insulted motherhood and womanhood. How dare you show such illegal and insensitive stuff on national television

STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS@StarPlus #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/FSbaYJrM3K — Ambar (@Ambarsariyya) July 27, 2022

We gave you chances by filing IBF complaints in masses and hoping for good response, changes and improvements. But nothing happened. So,we might have to file a PIL against #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS @StarPlus @asjadnazir @masalaeuniverse @bollywood_life @aajtak pic.twitter.com/DIlJl6fkxd — Ambar (@Ambarsariyya) July 27, 2022

She dared to disguise herself as a doctor and mislead the chosen surrogate. How dare you guys play with such a sensitive topic? Pakhi isn't legally fit to be a surrogate STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS@StarPlus #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin#AyeshaSingh pic.twitter.com/rarpvaytGI — Ambar (@Ambarsariyya) July 27, 2022

SHAME ON STARPLUS

STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS Expose that vile woman Pakhi and end the illegal SURROGACY track???Stop promoting illegality and woman abuse ??? — Vani Naicker (@VaniNaicker1) July 28, 2022

Even the neighbors knows that genetic mother is a real mother and surrogate mother have no rights on the baby it's an legal agreement because surrogate is not forced for doing this STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS #AyeshaSingh #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin just a crap and nothing ? pic.twitter.com/qk7lwAQUZX — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) July 27, 2022

Exactly. The reply to complaint said wait patiently. Did we not do that for 2 yrs? And even then we see the show is in the same stand.. The same triangle.. Every relationship is not a triangle. Not all women are born to take abuse. Not all men are abusive. STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS https://t.co/JUxDdZjHqa — SHRESHTA SATHISH (@drshresh) July 28, 2022

STOP illegal surrogacy & misinforming viewers on surrogacy!Expose & punish the criminals!Stop disrespecting laws/relationships/professions! @StarPlus STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS! SHAME ON YOU STARPLUS! -1 — Binta (@bintaaaaaaaaaa) July 28, 2022

Sai had a miscarriage,was physically & mentally weak but her IPS husband was acting angry and distant.She didn't grieve and cheered him up and convinced him for surrogacy,but it was ruined by the illegal surrogate.

STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS@StarPlus

& he's hailed as the best husband. pic.twitter.com/B7iirjREsv — Ambar (@Ambarsariyya) July 27, 2022

He allowed for fraud in the hospital. Isn't he the one who should have got her signed a legal paper coz that is the law and not a hospital protocol. Which IPS is so ignorant of laws?

STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS@ianuragthakur @MIB_India @ibf_india @IPS_Association @smritiirani https://t.co/I32BB3npks — SHRESHTA SATHISH (@drshresh) July 28, 2022

Yes, we can only file complaint about an episode till 15 days. That's why they keep dragging and creating loopholes to keep distracting us. Everytime we complain about a crime, they introduce another crime to confuse us. STARPLUS MOCKS LAWS @StarPlus@sidd_vankar we're not fools https://t.co/BMDPomAuJJ — Ambar (@Ambarsariyya) July 28, 2022

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also dropped in terms of TRP positions. It used to be in the second place and has now spliied to the fourth position. Unhappy fans seem to have stopped watching the show given the ongoing track.