Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is right now showing Virat's Aai going all against Sai and calling her 'doosri aurat' after Pakhi shares her insecurity of Virat being all smitten for Sai and her feeling hostile. Sai goes and talk to Sai and tells her that she shouldn't ruin Virat and Pakhi's married life and even forget Vinu. Netizens strongly slam Aai and call her the new vamp of the house. Sai fans remind Virat's Aai that she is still his wife and it's Patralekhaa who is the second woman and not her as legally they aren't separated yet.

This Woman shud be sent to EXILE

She kept saying-

You are d ‘OTHER WOMAN’ and pls Don’t break someone’s heart & household for your happiness WTH are all CN been doing from so many years? Breaking Sai’s heart over n over again She’s WORSE than P ?#GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/ALF6p6qo5R — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) March 1, 2023

So called Aai calling Sai is dusri aurat in V' life. Sai respected V marriage with P...and never tried to ruin his marriage... the woman who never respected her marriage and all the time tried to snach V, and Ashwini supporting the same immoral woman#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/Tcz7WrdevR — MayuriReddyEnukonda (@EMayuriReddy) March 1, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Whether virat n pakhi marriage is legal or illegal but sai is not others woman or homewrecker in their marriage when she did nothing to break their marriage. Just because virat started to have feelings for sai n pakhi is getting insecure of this — Rejina Roselin (@rejina_roselin) March 1, 2023

When Sai n Virat were married n living together, delusional P thought that if V was married to her instead, he would be the happiest as she was his 1st love

Now, she admitted that V will never get over Sai. Still, this Psycho will keep him glued to her.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/fBDcp19nna — Neenukettles (@neenukettles1) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile Sairat fans are happy seeing the fun and cute banter between Sai and Virat and only wish that things get normal between the couple. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here's why fans feel Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi's character is being ruined on the TOP TV show