Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken an interesting turn in the story now. Well, it's quite a bit of melodrama as Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) has resorted to desperate means to get back her life at Chavans and her rights to be Virat's (Neil Bhatt) wife and Vinu's (Tanmay Rishi) mother. She has filed a case against Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Pulkit (Yash Pandit) for illegally removing her uterus. It has created mayhem in Chavan Nivas. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Chavans being appalled by Patralekha's behaviour. Pakhi will have an angry outburst over her situation at Chavan Nivas. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi to slap severe allegations on Sai; but Chavan family to stand in her support

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi stand firm against Sai

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin often grab headlines in Entertainment News for the tracks and the reactions to the tracks on the show. In the upcoming episode, we will see, Pulkit revealing the matter and the seriousness of the case that Pakhi has filed against Sai (Ayesha Singh) and him. Virat (Neil Bhatt) and the Chavans are in shock. Virat goes to confront Pakhi. The latter, in her blind hatred, don't listen to reasoning and reveals her cards. She accuses Sai of purposely removing her uterus to come back to Chavan Nivas. She also lists how everyone's behaviour has changed in Chavan Nivas after Sai removed her uterus. Also Read - TRP Report Week 11: Anupamaa ratings drop due to MaAn differences; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai improve [Check TOP 7 TV shows]

While Virat tries telling Pakhi that it was with his consent that she and Pulkit went ahead with the operation. Pakhi is just not ready to listen to anything. Towards the end, she puts a condition to take back the complaint if Sai leaves Chavan Nivas and Nagpur and returns her rights as Virat's wife and Vinayak's mother. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai draws boundaries with Virat; fans hail Satya for his dialogue 'Phata Poster nikla hero'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans question Sai's 'thanda' reaction

Well, Ayesha Singh's Sai is known to be a fierce sherni. She would single-handedly give it back to all the Chavan family members and prove her point. But her reaction to Pakhi's angry outburst was but quite what they expected. Sai actually does speak up when Pakhi accuses Virat and Sai of sleeping together. Check out the tweets here:

Well, Satya will be investigating the case of Sai it seems. It would be interesting to see how he saves he from this situation.