Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 20: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Shantanu is with Ishaa to take care of her, but Yashwant Rao is very angry. He calls him and scolds him and yet Shantanu decides to support his wife. Yashwant Rao and Surekha tell Shantanu to get out of the house and Ishaan will also support his Kaka saheb's decision. Finally, Shantanu leaves the house. On the other side, we see Kiran misbehaving with Harini, but Savi (Bhavika Sharma) comes in time and stops him. She also warns him that she would not spare him if he misbehaves again.

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kiran tries to get too close for comfort to Savi (Bhavika Sharma) when no one is at home. Will Savi save herself from Kiran? Savi is the fighter and she may hit him and leave from there. She will decide to stay in the college hostel, but Ishaan (Shakti Arora) again misunderstands Savi and throws her out at midnight. Savi goes missing and Ishaan pretends that he is not interested in knowing about her. Will Ishaan again help save Savi from the goons?

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that Ishaan will realize that he made many mistakes because of his anger issues, but will he apologize to Savi? Will he ever regret the decisions he made in his life? Well, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of upcoming twists and turns and it remains to be seen if Savi and Ishaan understand and trust each other.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows. The viewers are really giving immense love to the main leads Savi and Ishaan, aka Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora. The next track is all about Savi and Ishaan's cold war, but we see Ishaan starting to care about Savi.