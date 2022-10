Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most popular TV shows. The show took a leap a few weeks ago, and Sai came back into the lives of the Chavans as the doctor of Vinayak. After the leap, Sai is shown as a strong, independent woman, and the audience loves it. However, the show's fans are not happy with Virat’s character. They demand that Sai deserves better and that's why ‘New Male Lead For Sai’ has been trending on social media. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin-Ayesha Singh to Anupamaa-Rupali Ganguly and more, decoding personality traits of popular TV actresses

Check out the tweets of the fans below…

Stop showing this two timer char as ur male lead char. He is shameless & disgusting! Easily despicable char! NEW MALE LEAD FOR SAI https://t.co/bS4tN2b0PO — anne⁷ ? (@BTS_buttertan) October 15, 2022

This is for the Sai & Sai fans

Sai may end up with Virat in the future bcs of makers' forced narration, but it never changes the fact that Sai deserves better, better than V as a life partner✌️

Sai deserves a new man in her life who will love & respect her❤️

NEW MALE LEAD FOR SAI pic.twitter.com/wxXpCNMsYp — Suvam (@fictionaccount_) October 14, 2022

Ek maa se uska baccha chin kar sirf family ke naam par ek mentally ill women ko dena vo bhi criminal it's a crime.. stop normalising mental abuse & punished criminals @StarPlus NEW MALE LEAD FOR SAI pic.twitter.com/TqP3wWw4LO — ayesha_saijoshi_ (@SangrameKalpana) October 14, 2022