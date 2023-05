Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma is definitely one of the most hated characters on television, all thanks to her portrayal of Patralekhaa Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Where she is panting Virat Chavan aka ’s wife, who is madly in love with Ayesha Singh’s character Sai Joshi, while Pakhi, aka Aishwarya, talks about quitting the show, there is strong speculation that she is expecting her first baby, and hence she is going out of the show. Talking about her exit in the show Aishwarya in her interaction with Etimes said, "Just like all good things, even my association with the show has come to an end. While Pakhi’s journey has ended, Aishwarya is taking a bag full of memories with her because this show has given me almost everything. I feel indebted to GHKPM, as it has given me more than I had expected. I feel it’s time to explore new opportunities". Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt couldn't control his tears as an emotional Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi bid adieu to the show

Aishwarya is extremely disheartened with her exit and even exclaimed that nothing is permanent.

Huge news for #AyeshaSingh and #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin fans #AishwaryaSharma aka Pakhi is all set to make her EXIT from the show. She has already shot for her last day of the show Neil Bhatt aka Virat might be seen as a side character from now onwards. Tell us ur reactions… — KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) May 1, 2023

While Sai’s fans are celebrating her exit because she was the one who ruined Sai and Virat's relationship in the show, they are also claiming that her exit right now doesn't make any sense because she has done the damage to their relationship as Sai is now married to Dr. Satya Adhikari (Harshad Arora). Meanwhile, Aishwarya too is just so happy to be quitting the show, and she even admitted that she will miss working with her husband, Neil Bhatt, who plays Virat Chavan's character in the show.