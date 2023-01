In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai gets to know the truth about her son Vinayak and gives an ultimatum to Virat. Seeing Sai talking to Vinayak makes Pakhi lose her calm. On the other hand, Virat tries to make Vinayak choose Pakhi over Sai. The makers of the show are trying their level best to keep audiences hooked to the screens with their upcoming high voltage drama. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin big spoilers: Pakhi accuses Ayesha Singh aka Sai of snatching Virat-Vinayak, latter to give up on son and more shocking twists

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat tries to reveal the truth about Vinayak in front of Pakhi. Pakhi gets furious and tells him that he should not talk about Sai again. Vinayak comes to see Pakhi and gets busy with her. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin - Sai, Parineetii and other female leads of TOP TV shows whose fans demanded new male leads [View List]

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rahul (@kisi_ke_pyar_mein)

On the other hand, Vinayak gets awarded for his project which he shows to Pakhi. After knowing the truth, Vinayak starts ignoring Sai and enjoys his time with Pakhi. Even Sai decided to let Vinayak be with Pakhi and sacrifices her motherly love for him. Virat feels guilty seeing Sai's condition and blames himself for everything. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin character Sai Joshi to Anupamaa: Times when TOP TV shows' docile bahus turned shernis before flawed husbands

Meanwhile, Pakhi gets adamant to keep Vinayak with him and blames Sai for snatching her husband Virat from her. She decides to cross all the limits and have both Virat and Vinayak. What will happen next?

Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started trending to boycott the show on Twitter after Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi calls herself Yashoda Maa. One user wrote, 'a criminal who stole embryo,attempted murder,used unborn child only to get close to dewar,threatened suicide to snatch infant from moms& who is obviously mentally unstable standing here &comparing herself to yashoda is an insult to our gods', while another wrote, 'baccha chor criminal being hailed as yashoda is shameful.Ghum should leave gods out of this toxic immoral show.first they compare V who marries his bhabhi to Shri ram,now this embryo thief to yashoda.I wish some Hindu group would take action'.

Here's how netizens reacted to Pakhi calling herself 'Yashoda maa' -

So another fake promo is here 2make noise.guys pls don't give any attention don't discuss about it,don't fall in their tricks.Just ignore it don't entertain dem

We allknow what it is n whats gonna happen in d show,who'll getbenefit in d end#AyeshaSingh#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/2AgjIqiJz9 — pihu ?? (@Pihu54353498) January 24, 2023

Didi the lady who have tortured a pregnant lady to that extent that she lost her child in her so called fascade of loving samrat , didi who have hijacked someone's surrogacy and became the surrogate post that called that women names like barren etc etc #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ||Aparajita|| BIDAAI hits 3 M (@aprajita_ayesha) January 24, 2023

A surrogate mother is claiming her rights on legal parents son n abusing his mother but look at the spineless father/husband is standing like a statue n taking all her craps just not2hurt her.i haven't seen a worse father/husband than? in my entire life#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/uYrb2RP60Z — pihu ?? (@Pihu54353498) January 23, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Isko dekh ke aaj Virat (Neil) jo darr Gaya ?

Now i wonder, Virat taking too much side of pakhi not for any Ehsaaan but he is so scared? Likh lo Virat heart attack se hi marega ?? V ne bahut pareshan kiya tha Sai ko ab bhugat apni pyari cheez ko? pic.twitter.com/J63JIXgs0I — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) January 23, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh a criminal who stole embryo,attempted murder,used unborn child only to get close to dewar,threatened suicide to snatch infant from moms& who is obviously mentally unstable standing here &comparing herself to yashoda is an insult to our gods pic.twitter.com/oJPctbQk7y — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) January 24, 2023

Vrat is showin so much concern

fr Poki's feelings fr Vinu. If only he hd shown half of d same concern & understandin wid Sai in d past, things wud hav been different. Unlike Poki, he never evn considered Sai as his fam. Loyalty fr Poki > entire universe#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/pK6uOnHfS5 — Neenukettles (@neenukettles1) January 23, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh baccha chor criminal being hailed as yashoda is shameful.Ghum should leave gods out of this toxic immoral show.first they compare V who marries his bhabhi to Shri ram,now this embryo thief to yashoda.I wish some Hindu group would take action pic.twitter.com/eOzKMkgVoY — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) January 24, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin@neilbhatt4 VIRAT K CHARACTER KO KOI ADULT DIAPERS PEHNAO PHIR SHOW MEIN DIALOGUE BULWAO...BAHUT DARTA HAI @AishSharma812 PUTNA SE. pic.twitter.com/zMH1PxHJau — Jaya Shaw (@JayaSha50482751) January 24, 2023